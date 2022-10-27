ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Celtics’ Ime Udoka is ‘strong frontrunner’ for Nets coaching job (report)

Celtics coach Ime Udoka could be on an NBA sideline sooner than expected, and if he does, it’s unlikely to be back in Boston. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Udoka has emerged as a “strong frontrunner” to be the Nets’ next head coach. Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash earlier Tuesday, and Charania reported the two sides have begun discussions already.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick has ‘earned the right’ to manage Patriots QBs as he sees fit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The President of the Patriots has no issue with the way his head coach has handled the quarterback situation. Appearing on the SportsHub pregame show, Jonathan Kraft was asked about the quarterback rotation in Monday night’s loss that led to Mac Jones being booed off the field at Gillette Stadium. Kraft praised Belichick extensively and voiced his family’s fully support.
Nets could inquire about Celtics’ Ime Udoka to fill coaching vacancy (report)

With the Nets looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash, they could inquire about hiring suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, after Nash’s departure, to “expect” the Nets to ask about Udoka, Quin Snyder and other candidates. Wojnarowski also reported that the Celtics would let Udoka leave for another job.
BROOKLYN, NY
Celtics will not seek trade compensation from Nets for Ime Udoka hire (report)

Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Udoka is currently under contract for the next several seasons with the Celtics, giving them the ability to hold onto the suspended head coach until his deal expires. However, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report indicates the Celtics will not seek compensation from their division rivals if Udoka reaches a deal with the Nets.
BOSTON, MA
Celtics’ Marcus Smart reaggravated injury on slippery Montreal court in NHL arena

BOSTON — While Marcus Smart has played in all six of the Celtics’ game thus far playing his normal minutes, he revealed Sunday that he’s banged up. Smart said he tweaked his oblique during the Celtics’ preseason finale against the Raptors, when the two teams met in Montreal as part of the NBA Canada Series. It was a cool idea as the league showcased the NBA to fans who normally don’t get games in-person locally.
BOSTON, MA
Robert Saleh tells Zach Wilson ‘it’s OK to be boring’ after Jets QB’s meltdown vs. Patriots

Zach Wilson was a lot of things against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Boring wasn’t one of them. The second-year quarterback was breaking out of the pocket slinging the ball all over the field. The problem for the Jets was that he was completing passes to both teams. The Patriots picked Wilson off three times in their 22-17 win, including a pair of what-was-he-thinking throws that Devin McCourty hauled in.
Springfield, MA
