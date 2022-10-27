Read full article on original website
Why to Mow Your Lawn One Last Time this Year in the Magic Valley
When it comes to yard work this time of year most are thinking about raking leaves and making sure the sprinklers are turned off and the hoses are blown out. The summer yard work seems to be in the past, while the focus is turning towards fall and winter. Despite many of us putting away the lawnmowers, it may be wise to use them one last time before putting them away for good this year.
Black Cows Roam Twin Falls Streets for Halloween
Maybe they couldn’t find horse costumes for Halloween. I keep my eyes wide when I drive to work in the wee morning hours after Halloween. Just in case there are cattle wandering the city! I first spotted the mini herd at the swinging bridge. They were in the far right southbound lane. They were also loud. It was like a scene from Red River. I stopped and hit my caution lights as a warning to other drivers. Then I called 9-1-1.
kmvt
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
What Would You Do? How to Date in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you were new to Twin Falls and single? Better yet, what would you do if you lived in Twin Falls and were newly divorced or single? In a town this size and today's society with dating apps, online sites, and the old fashion way, dating is more accessible than ever, but may also be harder than ever before. For those new to the area or those new to the dating scene after years of marriage or a relationship, things are not as they used to be and it may be hard to navigate, so what do you do and how do you approach dating in Twin Falls?
This Might Be Proof That Popular Pizza Chain Is Returning To Twin Falls
The popular pizza chain Papa John's has been in Twin Falls in the past but had to close after an issue with the lease. The pizza restaurant never reopened. However, it looks like we may have found clues that one is returning to Twin Falls, and soon. Papa John's Twin...
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
8 Twin Falls Restaurants That Were So Short Lived We Almost Forgot Them
Do you remember having some of these Twin Falls restaurants? I had almost forgotten about them until we started talking about wishing we had something like this. And maybe they weren't short-lived, maybe it is more nostalgic than forgotten. Chipotle. Do you remember the very short time that we had...
kmvt
Beyond the grocery store, a local Dairy Farmer is bringing more options to the dinner table
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home Dairy Farmer is offering up a different buying option when it comes to your dairy products. Every Monday, Todd Vandervorst, from Provider Farms, brings raw milk products, goat milk, yogurt, cheese and more to different communities throughout the Magic Valley, including Glenn’s Ferry, Jerome, Twin Falls and Burley.
8 Events Taking Place this Halloween Weekend in Twin Falls and Boise
For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
9 Ways to Winterize Your Home in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls has been blessed with a decently warm Fall until recently, and as the temperature drops, time is running out to prepare for winter. Snow has already glazed the mountain tops and flakes have made their presence felt this week in the Magic Valley. As the weather continues to drop, it is time to get your house ready for winter, as well as yourself, your vehicles, and anything else that needs taken care of before the temperatures are below freezing, and stay there for months at a time. Here are some things you need to do to prepare for the cold weather and winter as they approach.
LOOK: Are Faces Carved in Stones Near the Old Twin Falls Bridge?
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls. Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls. Like...
The Only Way To Golf In Perfect Conditions Year Round Is Available In Twin Falls
Indoor golf is now available in Twin Falls. No matter what the weather is like, you can scratch the golf itch year-round. Golf In is now officially open in Twin Falls. Golf In is located at 161 2nd Avenue North in Downtown Twin Falls. There are over 100 different courses available or you can practice at the driving range. If you are a newbie and you aren't sure if you want to play, you can go and check it out and rent some clubs before you decide to go all in. Golf In also has areas to practice chipping in nets and a putting green that has 4 different holes on it. You can get the full golf experience indoors and without wind.
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Twin Falls Theater Just Added Movie Reportedly Making People Puke
If you're like me, and you enjoy movies that are so gross most people can't hack watching to the end, then you'll be very excited to learn that the Magic Valley Cinema 13 just added what is being hailed as possibly the sickest film ever made. Halloween is Monday. In...
A Waste Or Funny Prank, Twin Falls Teens Throw Fish At Random Homes
I have to admit, when I first heard about this, I laughed. There have been reports of some teenagers driving around area neighborhoods throwing fish at homes and in the streets. Trout to be exact. A friend of mine is actually one of these people who have been "trouted". He...
BOO! When Is Everyone Supposed To Trick Or Treat In Twin Falls?
It seems to be a debate every single year that Halloween doesn't fall on a weekend. With it being a Monday this year, it makes things even more complicated. When are you going to take your kids trick or treating? Does it matter that it is a school night? When should we expect to have kids ringing doorbells?
Why Trick or Treating is Still Safe in the Magic Valley in 2022
Trick or Treating is a tradition and something most kids look forward to every Halloween. While some families are against it for religious reasons, candy reasons, or safety reasons, more often than not kids dress up and enjoy the holiday and the sugar high that follows. Times have changed recently and going door to door isn't as common as it once was. Trunk or Treats are the new thing and allow families to safely celebrate the holiday, but despite the concerns, trick or treating door-to-door is still safe in 2022, despite what many may think.
10 Candies We Love and Get on Halloween, But Never Buy in Twin Falls
Halloween is fast approaching and some places have already held trunk or treat events, which means many of us soon will end up with cavities, stomach aches, and possibly diabetes. Despite all the bad that comes from eating candy, we will still eat all that our kids collect or whatever we don't hand out. One of the best parts about Halloween is looking into a bucket and seeing the candies you love, but the ones for some reason you never buy. Here are the top candies many of us enjoy, but only get at Halloween because we never buy them for some odd reason.
New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite
A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
Memorial Service October 30 For Heritage Twin Falls Broadcaster
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
