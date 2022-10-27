Most don't understand how bad it was with Sodom and Gomorrah and before the flood. God tells us they couldn't even think one good thought, that every action and even their thoughts were so evil that He had to destroy them. As bad as it is now, we are not there yet. If the end times are not here yet that means that God is giving everyone a chance to repent. Remember once the doors to the ark were closed it didn't rain for 7 days, however it was to late to repent. Those of you who say you believe, you better make sure you are right with God. Matthew 7:21-23... Because if your mind set is not trying to glorify God in all you do, then, something is wrong. And those who mock, ridicul and bully Christianity, please, please repent, accept Jesus as you Lord and Savior and change your ways. We have never had this in America let alone the entire world. We never know the day or time. it could be today.
