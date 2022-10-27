Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Light rain is possible today, storms return late Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to November! The first week of the month will bring us comfortable to warm temperatures, and a few areas may see light rain today. There will be a higher chance for rain and storms late Friday into early Saturday. Increasing clouds and a few...
ktalnews.com
Comfortable Halloween weather, late week storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Halloween! It will be a spooky start to the day with areas of patchy to dense fog at sunrise, but our skies will slowly clear and we have great weather lined up for trick-or-treating festivities tonight. Some areas will see spotty rain Tuesday, with a higher chance for rain and storms returning Saturday.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Talks already swirling around legislation to amend abortion laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the legal fight over Louisiana’s abortion ban continues, there are already talks about future legislation being drafted to either amend or clarify the law. Ever since the law went into effect, there has been confusion among some healthcare providers as to when...
Comments / 0