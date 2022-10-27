Read full article on original website
Related
wilsonpost.com
Former Tennessee Volunteers football coach Phillip Fulmer headlines Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual banquet
Orange and white filled the Farm Bureau Expo Center one night last week as former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Phillip Fulmer headlined the annual Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet. Fulmer served as the head coach of the Volunteers from 1992-2008. He compiled a 152-52 record (the second-highest...
No. 11 Tennessee aims to display depth against Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Tennessee won’t officially open the season until hosting Tennessee Tech on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., but the Volunteers
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery announces $7.5 million expansion, 1,300 new jobs
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs. The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release. According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from...
ucbjournal.com
Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving
“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
atozsports.com
There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff
There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
Nashville Parent
2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee
Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Tennessee football preview vs. Kentucky: Live stream, game time, TV, radio and betting info
The third most played rivalry in SEC history will add another chapter Saturday night. Tennessee football welcomes the Kentucky Wildcats to Rocky Top in a game that has the most magnitude in the series since Robert Neyland and Bear Bryant were facing off in the early 1950s. UT, ranked No....
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
Tennessee Library Director Quits After Furor Over LGBT+ Books
A library director has resigned from his post in small-town Tennessee after an uproar over a display of LGBTQ+ books.Now, the Maury County library board is frantic to find a replacement for Zachary Fox, whose supporters say he was targeted and bullied as part of a right-wing pressure campaign.Tensions started to rise in June when the Maury County Public Library arranged LGBTQ+ books on a shelf near the front for Pride Month. Library board member Joel Friddell told The Daily Beast people took issue with the location of the display, claiming it was too close to children’s books.“It was not...
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
First Time since 1981 Raiders Win 8th game in a season
Not since 1981 has a Coffee County football team won 8 games in a season. On Friday night the Red Raiders won their 8th in the 2022 season with a 35-0 shutout of Rhea County. It all started at the 6:19 mark of the 1st quarter when Quarterback Cole Pippenger weaved his way through the Eagle defense for a 27-yard touchdown run. “Pipp” was not done as he connected Jahlin Osbourne on a 14-yard TD pass with 11:19 to go in the 2nd to make it 14-0. Later, with 6:33 remaining in the half it was Pippenger again, this time on a 10-yard run behind the outstanding blocking from the offensive line and it was 21-0. Konor Heaton would finish off the scoring in the first half with a 10-yard rush into the end zone with 3:14 remaining. The Red Raider led 28-0 at the halftime break.
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Highest-rated bars in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
visitcookevilletn.com
Cookeville Treat Trail 2022
The Cookeville Treat Trail is back at Dogwood Park for 2022!. Visit Dogwood Park for a free family trick or treating event hosted by Hip Cookeville and Cookeville Leisure Services and sponsored by local businesses!. Costumed trailblazers are welcome to trick-or-treat booths along the Park Path, and enjoy games and...
ucbjournal.com
Mayberry Custom Slaughter hosts grand opening
Pictured are: Amanda Mayberry, Rolland Spellman, Michelle Spellman, Nikki Mayberry, Bailey Hardin, Dewey Mayberry, Savanah Smith, Greg Hardin, Amy West, Bradley West and Alex Cronk. Cookeville – Mayberry Customer Slaughter recently hosted their grand opening. They are a custom slaughtering center that processes beef, pork, sheep, goat and deer. Farm-to-table...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
MBoroVoice
Murfreesboro, TN
334
Followers
139
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT
The Murfreesboro Voice is an online news site focused on Murfreesboro, Tennessee and surrounding Rutherford County. The thing that makes us different is that we rely heavily on "Voices" (local writers & photographers with diverse perspectives) for unique content.http://www.murfreesborovoice.com
Comments / 0