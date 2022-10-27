ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, VT

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity

MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
WESTMINSTER, VT
WMUR.com

Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #3 in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — A 54-year-old man from Bennington is facing charges following an incident in Sunderland yesterday. Police say they were conducting a routine patrol in the area of US Route 7 at around 8:40 p.m. when they observed a motor vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed.
SUNDERLAND, VT
WCAX

1 dead in Hartland crash

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
HARTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death found not guilty

HARTFORD, Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was found not guilty of murder in the second degree by a jury on Friday. Pollender-Savery was back in court on Monday as several people testified in the now four-year-old case regarding...
LUDLOW, VT
NECN

Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree

A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
HARTLAND, VT
WNYT

Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist

One week after the “theft “of more than two dozen handguns from Calamity Jane’s, a Kingsbury gun shop, the search for those stolen weapons continues. The investigation shifted Thursday night to the eastern-most part of Washington County. Many residents in that area were under a lock down order around dinnertime. They were advised to remain in their homes while authorities conducted a search.
GRANVILLE, NY
mynbc5.com

Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man with 34 open court cases charged with stealing firearm in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police have arrested a homeless man after police say he broke into a vehicle in Rutland yesterday. Nicholas Karov, 38, is reported to have stolen a firearm from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle noticed the theft and detained Karov until the police arrived. Karov was...
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy