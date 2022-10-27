Read full article on original website
Three arrested for drug charges in Rutland
Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant.
manchesterinklink.com
5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity
MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
WMUR.com
Manchester police make arrests after complaints made about Veterans Park
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said Monday they will increase patrols in and around Veterans Park after complaints from the community led to five arrests. Police said they have had several calls come in over the past few weeks from people who said they were concerned about drug use in and around Veterans Park.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #3 in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — A 54-year-old man from Bennington is facing charges following an incident in Sunderland yesterday. Police say they were conducting a routine patrol in the area of US Route 7 at around 8:40 p.m. when they observed a motor vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed.
WCAX
1 dead in Hartland crash
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
mynbc5.com
Man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death found not guilty
HARTFORD, Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was found not guilty of murder in the second degree by a jury on Friday. Pollender-Savery was back in court on Monday as several people testified in the now four-year-old case regarding...
NECN
Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree
A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
WNYT
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
One week after the “theft “of more than two dozen handguns from Calamity Jane’s, a Kingsbury gun shop, the search for those stolen weapons continues. The investigation shifted Thursday night to the eastern-most part of Washington County. Many residents in that area were under a lock down order around dinnertime. They were advised to remain in their homes while authorities conducted a search.
Vermont man accused of murdering infant found not guilty
A ruling has been made in a homicide case where an infant was strangled to death four years ago in Ludlow.
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
mynbc5.com
Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
newportdispatch.com
Man with 34 open court cases charged with stealing firearm in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police have arrested a homeless man after police say he broke into a vehicle in Rutland yesterday. Nicholas Karov, 38, is reported to have stolen a firearm from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle noticed the theft and detained Karov until the police arrived. Karov was...
Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hartland
Scott Sargent, 55, died in a crash on Quechee-Hartland Road Sunday evening.
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
WMUR.com
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
WMUR.com
Man charged with negligent homicide for crash that killed two girls in Littleton
A driver involved in a crash that killed two children is now facing charges for their deaths. A grand jury in Grafton County indicted Jordan Couture, of Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. The truck he was driving went off the road and rolled over in Littleton in December....
