Johnson City, TN

2 seriously injured after Bristol Highway crash in Johnson City

By Murry Lee
WJHL
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash on Bristol Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

Investigators at the scene of the crash told News Channel 11 that both drivers of a pickup truck and a utility vehicle were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center after the crash near several car dealerships.

A JCPD spokesperson described the crash as a head-on collision. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 12:57 p.m.

Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports

According to police, the drivers were the only two people in the vehicles.

The utility vehicle was seen off the side of the road close to one of the dealerships.

No further information was available as of 2 p.m. Traffic continues to move slowly in the area as of 2:15 p.m.

WJHL

