Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being "overjoyed" by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. "We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs
Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
Prince William Makes It Clear To His Children That Queen Consort Camilla Is Not 'Step-Granny': Book
Despite having been married to King Charles III for almost two decades, Queen Consort Camilla is not considered the grandmother to Prince William's three children, according to a new book. The newly appointed Prince of Wales, who shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter...
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! "Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," an insider told Us Weekly today....
Now That Camilla Parker Bowles Is Queen Consort She No Longer Has to Do This 1 Thing to Other Members of the Royal Family
Camilla Parker Bowles has gone from the mistress of then-Prince Charles to being the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out
According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year's coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death
Find out what arrangements Queen Elizabeth reportedly made for Prince Andrew knowing that King Charles was going to push him further outside the royal fold.
Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Not A ‘Grandmother’ To Prince William & Princess Kate’s Kids
Prince William reportedly has taken action to frame his children's relationship with his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The newly-titled Prince of Whales is adamant that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, not refer to Queen Consort Camilla, who married William's father, King Charles III, in 2005, as "grandmother" or even "step-grandmother," according to royal biographer Angela Levin's new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
Prince Harry Has No Idea Why People Call Him Harry Instead Of His Real Name
Did you know Prince Harry's name isn't actually "Harry"?
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle stepped out in the affluent Montecito area Friday afternoon following recent controversial remarks made on her podcast in which she claimed to feeling "objectified" while working as a briefcase girl on the popular "Deal or No Deal" game show more than 15 years ago. The Duchess of Sussex...
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Prince William’s Real Feelings Toward Camilla Parker Bowles Revealed: Sees Her as Father’s Wife but ‘Not a Step-Grandmother to His Children’ Claims Royal Author
Prince William's past with Camilla Parker Bowles has reportedly leaked into his future as he will not allow his three children to refer to her as a step-grandmother.
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
