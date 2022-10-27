ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good. You can make the argument that the Patriots didn’t deserve to beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Although their play (especially on the offensive end) was rarely inspiring, it didn’t matter that much since they were playing a team that somehow looked worse.
Mac Jones: ‘Hasn’t been a smooth sail,’ but Patriots QB ‘feels really good’ with progress

The man at the helm of the Patriots offense is feeling very optimistic about the direction it’s heading. Mac Jones and company settled for five Nick Folk field goals in Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Jets in the Meadowlands. It’s certainly still a work in progress, but on WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria, and Mego Monday afternoon, the quarterback contended that smooth seas have never made a good sailor.
