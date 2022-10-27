Read full article on original website
MCSO: Man charged with murder for allegedly selling Fentanyl to fatal overdose victim
On Monday, October 31, 2022, MICHAEL ELTON MOSELEY was. arrested and charged with felony murder for the death of Brian. Zewen. Zewen overdosed and died on August 13, 2022, after he. bought fentanyl from MOSELEY. Brian’s mother contacted Mobile. County Sheriff’s Office about his death and what she believed...
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
Day-long standoff with Alabama police ends with man killing himself, police say
A man with a gun held police at bay outside a government building for more than five hours Monday, shutting down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama, before shooting himself, authorities said. The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was believed to have suffered a life-threatening wound, but his condition wasn’t immediately...
WPMI
MPD: Suspect in Government Plaza standoff shot himself, taken to University Hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mobile Police Department Chief Paul Prine, the suspect in Monday's standoff at Government Plaza has been taken to University Hospital after shooting himself in the head. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
WPMI
Suspect in Government Plaza standoff dies from self-inflicted gunshot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mayor Stimpson's Office, the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene after turning his weapon on himself. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown.
WPMI
Foley motorcyclist hospitalized after hit and run
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, around 9:00 p.m. Monday night on October 31, 21-year-old Nicholoas Tomlin Foley was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The crash occurred on 9th Ave between S. McKenzie St. and Pine Street. The vehicle involved left the scene. Mr....
WPMI
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
WEAR
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
Pensacola Police searching for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21, at Wells Fargo on Bayou Blvd. Officers said they have an active warrant for Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, for robbery. They said he is a white male, 5’10” and weighs 150 […]
wxxv25.com
Four wanted for felony crimes in Gautier
Gautier police are asking for help locating four people wanted for separate felony crimes. Shelby Hines is wanted for commercial burglary. Aaron Brewer is wanted for residential burglary. Gregory Davis is wanted for embezzlement. Breanne Ladd is wanted for forgery. If you have information regarding where any of these people...
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
WEAR
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop wants new lawyer
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County is asking for a new lawyer. Jared Stanga -- who is set to go to trial on Nov. 1 -- appeared in court Tuesday. Court records show he sent a letter asking for...
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
WEAR
Trial date set for 1 of 5 men charged in murder of Ladarius Clardy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date was set Tuesday for one of the men charged in the death of Ladarius Clardy. Kobie Jenkins, 21, was in court for a docket day Tuesday morning. Jenkins is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. An Escambia County judge...
WPMI
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
Pensacola murder suspect danced, laughed when talking about killing, witnesses say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder. On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a […]
Girlfriend of Chickasaw murder victim seeks answers, as MCSO searches for suspect
UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): Grace Nichols never thought she’d lose the love of her life, Tristan Bohanan… who was so unexpectedly, and so violently taken. “He was a very amazing person,” said Nichols. “Anybody who knew him was very lucky to know him… and he cared for everybody.” Bohannon leaves behind his three-year-old son and his four-week-old […]
Eight-time convicted Escambia Co. felon sentenced to 30 years in prison, has to pay $600,000 in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in 2021 for trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, as well as pay $600,000 in fines. According to Circuit Judge Linda Nobles, Damion Tobias Bryant will serve 25 years of his 30 year […]
WPMI
Mental health experts aid in standoff de-escalation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say they did everything they could to bring this situation to a peaceful end. That includes calling in mental health professionals from AltaPointe to help with negotiations. "Considering we had the family involved, we had physicians here, we had the surgeon here, we...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
