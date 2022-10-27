ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

MPD: Suspect in Government Plaza standoff shot himself, taken to University Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mobile Police Department Chief Paul Prine, the suspect in Monday's standoff at Government Plaza has been taken to University Hospital after shooting himself in the head. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Suspect in Government Plaza standoff dies from self-inflicted gunshot

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to Mayor Stimpson's Office, the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene after turning his weapon on himself. ORIGINAL: A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown.
Foley motorcyclist hospitalized after hit and run

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, around 9:00 p.m. Monday night on October 31, 21-year-old Nicholoas Tomlin Foley was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The crash occurred on 9th Ave between S. McKenzie St. and Pine Street. The vehicle involved left the scene. Mr....
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
Four wanted for felony crimes in Gautier

Gautier police are asking for help locating four people wanted for separate felony crimes. Shelby Hines is wanted for commercial burglary. Aaron Brewer is wanted for residential burglary. Gregory Davis is wanted for embezzlement. Breanne Ladd is wanted for forgery. If you have information regarding where any of these people...
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
Mental health experts aid in standoff de-escalation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say they did everything they could to bring this situation to a peaceful end. That includes calling in mental health professionals from AltaPointe to help with negotiations. "Considering we had the family involved, we had physicians here, we had the surgeon here, we...
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
