Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Fully Comprehend Love
It is what we tell ourselves in the midst of a relationship that is ridden with manipulation and abuse. It is how we excuse their behavior and constant mood swings. It is how we excuse the horrific way they treat us.
Opinion: A Narcissist Follows Their Own Set Of Love Languages
As far as I’m aware,a romantic relationship doesn’t begin withabuse, silent treatment, and neglect.Who wouldstayand tolerate that kind of behavior with someone that you’ve just met?If you aren’t emotionally invested it’s easy to leave without a second thought.
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot Tuesday at a bowling alley in Houston, according to police. Pop industry news website TMZ, which broke the news early Tuesday, had said fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley when the shooting broke out.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Opinion: Be Aware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist
When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
A Narcissist's Capacity to Love
distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
5 years ago, this brilliant TED Talk nailed 3 important truths about being a 'real man'
Once he opened up, he found many of his buddies were eager to do the same.
Opinion: Victims Often Ask If The Narcissist Ever Loved Them At All
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt
This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Speaks Out on Exit Rumors
It’s almost impossible to imagine The Young and the Restless without Victor Newman and his portrayer, Eric Braeden. And yet this weekend, rumors surfaced that we might have to do exactly that, as the iconic character and his much-loved alter ego would soon be exiting Genoa City. Never one...
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
COLUMN: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ is an ambitious satire finding an easy target in the mega-rich
SPOILER ALERT: This column contains potential spoilers about “Triangle of Sadness”. “Triangle of Sadness,” the latest film from writer-director Ruben Östlund, follows a fashion model influencer, Yaya, and her boyfriend, Carl, as they embark on a cruise for the super-rich. The privileged passengers demand obscene things,...
Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island
This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.
