thebrag.com
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic
EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot Tuesday at a bowling alley in Houston, according to police. Pop industry news website TMZ, which broke the news early Tuesday, had said fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley when the shooting broke out.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Takeoff shooting - live: Quavo not shot, police suggest as Twitter urged to remove Migos rapper video
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Bring the Heat with Their Fiery Halloween Couple's Costume
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, who announced their engagement one day after Valentine’s Day, celebrated spooky season in style Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens are a hot Halloween pair. The pair celebrated this weekend in style by dressing in a sexy couple's costume: a fiery take on the traditional firefighter ensemble. In new Instagram photos shared by the Olympic gold medalist on Sunday, Biles wore a mini skirt-crop top set decorated in flames and black heeled booties to accompany her Houston Texans beau, who wore all-black, red...
Vanessa Lachey's Kids Wanted to 'Be Like Mama' and Dress as 'NCIS Hawaii' Agents for Halloween
Vanessa Lachey explained why her kids' Halloween costumes this year meant so much to her in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the holiday Vanessa Lachey's kids have a heartfelt meaning behind their Halloween costumes. In photos shared on Instagram Sunday, the NCIS Hawaii actress poses as a prisoner with her husband and Love Is Blind co-host, Nick Lachey. In front of them, their three children — Phoenix Robert, 5, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, and sons Camden John, 9, — smile happily while dressed as little NCIS agents. "Orange you glad we...
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Chris Stapleton Posts Heartfelt Message to Wife Morgane on 15-Year Anniversary
Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are that super-talented country music couple who grow happier with each other by the day. The two celebrated their 15th anniversary, Thursday. And Chris Stapleton honored Morgane by posting a gallery of photos showing the two of them looking blissfully happy doing the most normal things. The last one in the gallery is of Morgane. She’s holding a bullhorn and wearing a sweatshirt that says “Outlaw.”
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Amy Adams' Princess Giselle Is Under a Curse in New Trailer for Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted
Disenchanted premieres Nov. 18 on Disney+ Giselle is still fighting for her happily ever after in the new trailer for Disenchanted. Amy Adams reprises her role as Princess Giselle in the upcoming sequel, 15 years after the original hit film Enchanted. Directed by Adam Shankman, the new movie sees Giselle and husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) settling into their new suburban castle with Robert's teenage daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and the couple's new baby girl. The move takes the family from New York City to the picturesque town of Monroeville, where they're magically visited by...
Miles Teller Talks Tom Cruise Delivering On The Top Gun: Maverick Set: ‘I Don’t Know If Anybody Will Ever Really Love Making Movies As Much’
Viewers already know Tom Cruise set the tone on the Top Gun: Maverick set. Countless co-stars have spoken about him setting the bar going back to their pre-production training, but any Cruise fans know his commitment to film comes from his love of the medium. His Maverick co-star Miles Teller could vouch for this consensus. Teller spoke about Cruise’s love for moviemaking while delivering on the Top Gun: Maverick set.
Pregnant Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Parody Juno Movie for Halloween — See the Photo!
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who are expecting their first baby together, dressed up as Juno MacGuff and Paulie Bleeker for Halloween Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are centering their Halloween costumes around her baby bump. The couple took inspiration from the movie Juno, posting a shared photo on Instagram depicting Aiko dressed as the title character Juno MacGuff (played by Elliot Page on film) and Big Sean as Juno's boyfriend Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera). Matching the movie poster, Aiko showed a profile view of her baby bump with...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Peter Facinelli Proves His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy Is His Mini-Me
Watch: Is Tyler Henry Right About Peter Facinelli's Tragedy?. The Twilight alum shared a video montage to Instagram Oct. 27 of his and Lily Anne Harrison's newborn son Jack, sleeping, smiling and giving his best vampire gaze into the camera. And the resemblance was so striking, Bit star Diana Hopper...
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton as They Shave Dad's Head: Watch
Robert Downey Jr. gave his kids a special part in helping him prepare for his next project. Over the weekend, the actor, 57, gave a rare glimpse at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he documented the experience of having his kids shave his head for his upcoming project, The Sympathizer.
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
Bre Tiesi is going all out for Legendary Love's first Halloween. On Monday, the new mom, 31, shared a sweet Instagram post of her baby boy — whom she shares with Nick Cannon — celebrating his very first Halloween dressed in an adorable Mickey Mouse costume. She captioned...
