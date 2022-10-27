Read full article on original website
I'm Adam Laxalt: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election
Families in Nevada are seeing inflation, crime, record gas prices and fentanyl flooding our southern border. I'm running for Senate because we need a change.
Kari Lake and Wendy Rogers mocking the attack on Paul Pelosi is classless. And on brand
Politics in Arizona spiraled to a new low this week, if that’s even possible. During a campaign event in Scottsdale on Monday, Kari Lake evidently thought it would be hilarious to make light of the attack on Paul Pelosi while talking about school security. ...
Capitol Police will devote more 'resources' to protecting leadership after attack on Pelosi's husband, chief says
The Capitol Police chief said the assault on Paul Pelosi underscored the threat facing public figures and their families in today's political climate.
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.
