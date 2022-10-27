After the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, Brooklyn nearly underwent wholesale changes this summer. View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets were unwilling to commit to Kyrie Irving beyond this season. If they could've found a better offer than having to absorb Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract to obtain a first-round pick from the Lakers in 2027, perhaps he would've already played his last game with Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO