Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping
The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy. The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley, guarding former...
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off a couple bad losses, the Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against Jimmy Butler and a Miami Heat team they just beat less than one week ago. The Warriors will continue what has so far been a disappointing road trip, but with three games still remaining before they head back home, the team has a chance to make it a winning trip.
Report: Wings Hire Sparks Asst. Latricia Trammell as Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. The Wings are planning to hire Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell as the organization’s next head coach, as first reported by Howard Megdal of The Next Hoops. Megdal reports that Trammell is expected to sign a three-year deal with Dallas, becoming the...
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
After Firing Steve Nash, Nets Plan to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach
After the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, Brooklyn nearly underwent wholesale changes this summer. View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets were unwilling to commit to Kyrie Irving beyond this season. If they could've found a better offer than having to absorb Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract to obtain a first-round pick from the Lakers in 2027, perhaps he would've already played his last game with Brooklyn.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Atlanta Hawks October Report Card
Offense - B The Hawks had the second-highest offensive rating (115.4) in the NBA last year. Over the offseason, Atlanta's front office sacrificed outside shooting for playmaking and defense. Through seven games, the team ranks 9th in offensive rating (114.2). Unfortunately, there are more concerning trends. The Hawks have one...
Ime Udoka Impacts The Miami Heat, Eastern Conference For A Second Time This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka had a huge impact on the Eastern Conference at the beginning of the season. A month later, he is still affecting the league. On Tuesday, Udoka was reportedly set to become the next coach of the...
Report: Dolphins Trade for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson was flourishing in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to starting tailback Elijah Mitchell. However, due...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans
View the original article to see embedded media. After not practicing on Saturday, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the third-straight game that Leonard has missed with tightness in his knee. The team is listing him out with right knee injury management.
Top 20 Boys Point Guards Entering 2022 High School Basketball Season
View the original article to see embedded media. High school basketball season is here. As states open competition over the next month, SBLive Sports will be highlighting some of the top players at their position entering the new year. We'll start out with the ones who bring the ball up...
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is making the wrong kind of history on the court to start off L.A.'s 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers' 0-5 record is now the worst in the NBA, as even the lowly Sacramento Kings...
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’
If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
