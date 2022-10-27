We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Bills and Jets face off this weekend in an AFC East battle. The Bills hold the AFC’s best record, while the Jets are having their best season in years, despite Sunday’s loss to New England. With the Giants comfortably in the NFC playoff picture, this may be the best season of New York football in recent memory. That makes it the perfect time for New Yorkers to start betting on football and there is no better way to do so than with our Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code MCBETFULL which features up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO