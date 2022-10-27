Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link
After World Series Game 3 was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, it was moved to Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will now play Games 3, 4, and 5 in South Philly from Tuesday through Thursday. Friday will be an off day, and...
Dodgers News: Clayton McCullough Will Stay on LA Coaching Staff
The Royals had a managerial opening after firing Mike Matheny, and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough had been a finalist for the job. But on Monday, the Royals announced that they were hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager, which means McCullough will be staying in L.A., at least for now.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals Mookie Betts Has Bowling Lanes in His Home
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is like an onion (or a parfait, if you prefer). He has layers upon layers, and just when you think you know everything about him, you learn something new. Mookie's L.A. teammate Justin Turner was on Intentional Talk on Monday, talking with hosts Kevin Pillar and...
Gibson Might Start World Series Game 5 for Phillies, but Don’t Panic
Following the postponement of World Series Game 3, Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced that the team's slated starters for the remainder of the series would change. Instead of Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to take the ball in Game 3, Ranger Suárez will start on Tuesday. Aaron Nola,...
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping
The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy. The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley, guarding former...
Lakers News: How Lakers Could Add Myles Turner While Retaining Russell Westbrook
Now that Indiana Pacers 3-and-D center/power forward Myles Turner has essentially pitched himself to your Los Angeles Lakers as a viable trade return for Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring maximum contract, will L.A. listen?. View the original article to see embedded media. The long-proposed deal that's reportedly been on the...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans
View the original article to see embedded media. After not practicing on Saturday, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the third-straight game that Leonard has missed with tightness in his knee. The team is listing him out with right knee injury management.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is making the wrong kind of history on the court to start off L.A.'s 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers' 0-5 record is now the worst in the NBA, as even the lowly Sacramento Kings...
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis Missing Early Games
On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game streak of futility to kick off the 2022-23 season, losing 111-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. To be fair, they looked pretty good until the game's closing minutes, and were missing their second-best player, oft-injured big man Anthony Davis. AD was...
