Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for AHSAA playoff Week 1
Here are five games to watch in the Birmingham area for Week 1 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The complete schedule follows. CLASS 7A: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (7-3) AT FLORENCE (8-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Braly Municipal Stadium, Florence. Last week: No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville had an open date...
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
How Alabama leaders adjusted mentality after Tennessee ‘anxiety’
After an eventful September and inconsistent October, every preseason Alabama goal remains on the table. The SEC West can be clinched as early as next Saturday but there’s a catch. It’ll require beating the other two top teams in the division away from home in consecutive weeks when road...
Happy Birthday, Coach Nick Saban!
Coach Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, turns 71 today!. In celebration of his special day, we compiled a set pf photos from all of his coaching stops before he arrived in Tuscaloosa! Except for West Virginia. Photos of the GOAT's time in Morgantown have proven to be quite elusive.
Kickoff time, television announced for Alabama-Ole Miss game
Alabama will face Ole Miss on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The trip to Oxford will be the Tide’s first since 2020, when several records were broken by the end of a frantic, 63-48 win for Alabama in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That was...
wbrc.com
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
Alabama opens as healthy favorite at LSU
A night game in Baton Rouge is always a test but Vegas isn’t doubting Alabama. The Crimson Tide opened as two-score favorites when the lines opened Sunday on VegasInsider. The consensus line is 12.5 points, but Alabama’s favored by as many as 17 points at BetMGM. Caesars has the number at 14.5 points.
Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as Stanford student, reportedly lived in dorm for 10 months
A Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as a Stanford University student for 10 months, living at several college dorms while harassing female students, according to media reports. William Curry, a 2021 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was removed from Stanford last week after it was revealed he lived...
Alabama players promise Saban won’t get traditional cold tub birthday party
The Alabama football locker room has something of a tradition when it’s time to celebrate a birthday. It’s not quite the reward one might expect and that’s what made Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s response to how they’ll celebrate Nick Saban’s 71st a funny one.
How Alabama compares to LSU
It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Appeal filed challenging Samford University’s seizure of fraternity house
A Samford University graduate has filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court on a case in which he alleges Samford University wrongfully seized a fraternity house and never paid the house corporation run by alumni. Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter...
Birmingham CrossPlex to get family center with skating rink, jump park, arcade in 2024, Woodfin says
A family entertainment center complete with a skating rink, jump park, bowling lanes and other amenities is coming to the Birmingham CrossPlex, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Monday night. “I‘m excited to announce the construction of a new family fun center on the Birmingham CrossPlex property,” Woodfin tweeted. “This facility is...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
280living.com
Gearing up for growth: Shelby County Schools plan for next five years
Each year, Shelby County Schools is required to update its five-year capital plan for each school in the district. Its purpose is to meet the needs of the school community based on the student population, including building necessities both inside and out. In September, the Shelby County Board of Education...
Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife
HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive. Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
$50 million Carraway amphitheater is ‘going to transform’ Birmingham’s Northside, Norwood residents say
For James Clark, the plan for an amphitheater on the former Carraway Hospital site in Norwood has been four years in the making. Clark was Norwood neighborhood president when developers pitched the proposal for an amphitheater and multi-family housing on the site. But the plan was eventually nixed by the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0