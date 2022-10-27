Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
A therapist says most women have 'mother hunger' that affects their relationships — here are 2 signs you have it
Therapist Kelly McDaniel coined the term "mother hunger" to describe the grief of having a mom who couldn't nurture, protect, or guide her daughter.
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?
People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Every payment to help with the cost of living crisis due in November
As the weather finally begins to turn colder, many in the UK will be looking anxiously askance at their energy bills once again.While Ofgem’s energy price cap has been frozen at £2,500 until April and the market turmoil inspired by the recent political chaos in Westminster appears to have been soothed – for now, at least – by the swift appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister, for many this will remain a difficult season.The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet again on 3 November and could further raise interest rates and the Office for...
Screening for Pregnancy Anxiety May Help Reduce Early Births
Anxiety related to pregnancy and childbirth has been associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births, according to a new UCLA study. It is common for doctors to screen for depression during pregnancy and postpartum, but this study’s authors emphasize the need for additional evaluation for anxiety during early pregnancy. Also known as pregnancy-specific anxiety, this mood disorder is seen in Latina women at higher rates than other groups, according to the study.
Medicaid Expansion Led to Decreases in Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates
State-run Medicaid insurance, expanded in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act, has resulted in decreased metastatic cancer incidence rates as well as decreased overall cancer mortality rates and averted over one thousand deaths due to cancer per year. About 12% of the improvements in cancer mortality were due to decreases in metastatic diagnoses, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS 2022 to Highlight Latinos in the Epidemic
This year’s U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (#2022USCHA)—the nation’s largest annual HIV-related gathering—takes place in person Saturday to Tuesday, October 8 to 11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Organized by NMAC, which views HIV through the lens of race, the conference draws together advocates, researchers, thought leaders,...
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
ohmymag.co.uk
Dark circles under your eyes could be a sign of a bigger issue
A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
psychologytoday.com
The Encouraging News About Trauma and Recovery
It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
