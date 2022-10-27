ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done making moves. As the trade deadline inches closer, they have acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson, 30, was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in 2016. He spent four years with the Bengals before...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point

Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Chiefs Trade CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons

Just before the NFL's trade deadline on November 1, the Kansas City Chiefs traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons, first reported by Field Yates of ESPN. Matt Verderame of Fansided was the first to report that the Chiefs were receiving a conditional seventh-round pick for Fenton, in addition to $1.4 million in salary cap space.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’

After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away

FRISCO - Adam Zimmer, the son of former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant coach for 16 seasons, died Monday at the age 38. The news was confirmed via social media by the Zimmer family. No cause of death was given. Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings'...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterback, Quarterback, Quarterback

As we approach November, this Monday's 2023 NFL mock draft takes stock of how the college football season has gone thus far. Some prospects have played as well as expected, while others have exceeded expectations or underperformed. This mock draft was mostly put together before this last week in college...
IOWA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

T.J. Hockenson Traded to Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions have decided to part ways with tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the Minnesota Vikings. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the potential of the team making a deal at the deadline. “There’s a couple of things that I’ve heard, but nothing that...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Miami Dolphins Potential Scenarios at NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys Tarell Basham Trade Talks: Dallas Seeking Pick or Player?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have taken calls on at least three of their defensive lineman, and the fact that pass-rusher Tarell Basham seems to be atop that list is indicative of one of two things. One, he's the guy the Cowboys just can't seem to figure out how to...
DALLAS, TX

