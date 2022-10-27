ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip

South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game

Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri

What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Breaking: Wesley Watson makes new choice to Kansas State

Hours after an official visit in Manhattan concluded, Wesley Watson jumped off a plane in his native College Station, Tex. no longer a future Colorado Buffalo but that of a Kansas State Wildcat. "It was a 10 out of 10 visit that checked all my boxes," Watson told GPC shortly...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...

JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Rebels offers 2024 Sunshine State linebacker Solomon Williams

Ole Miss setpped into the state of Florida earlier this week to deliver an offer to linebacker Solomon Williams. The 6-3, 225-pounder is currently unrated but his offer sheet is a solid indication of his level of talent. In addition to Ole Miss, Williams has already gathered in offers from Florida State, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Rutgers, Wake Forest, South Florida, Georgia Southern, Florida Atlantic, Coast Carolina and Rhode Island.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Georgia football has been ‘building toward this week’ with team's conditioning

Given that Georgia faces a high-flying Tennessee team on Saturday, a major topic of conversation entering this week was whether or not the Bulldogs’ conditioning is at the level necessary to keep up with the Volunteers. While head coach Kirby Smart emphasized they’ll all learn quickly whether or not that’s the case, he made it clear the mission to be in shape didn’t start on Monday.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Glimmers of hope for college football's most disappointing teams

With the release of the initial College Football Playoffs this week, much of the national conversation will turn to the pursuit of conference championships and jockeying to make the final four of the playoff rankings or a New Year's Six Bowl. Meanwhile, there are plenty of unlucky teams licking their...
GEORGIA STATE

