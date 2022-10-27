Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
247Sports
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
247Sports
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
247Sports
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
247Sports
Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Talking MJ Morris, Women's XC ACC title, Pack hoops
NC State certainly didn't get off to a hot start against Virginia Tech, but the Wolfpack pulled out a 22-21 win to move to 6-2 on the season. James and Cory discuss the emergence of MJ Morris, explosive plays making a return, the defense bouncing back and what this means moving forward.
247Sports
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
247Sports
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
247Sports
Breaking: Wesley Watson makes new choice to Kansas State
Hours after an official visit in Manhattan concluded, Wesley Watson jumped off a plane in his native College Station, Tex. no longer a future Colorado Buffalo but that of a Kansas State Wildcat. "It was a 10 out of 10 visit that checked all my boxes," Watson told GPC shortly...
247Sports
Utah's newest commit Daidren Zipperer goes in-depth on his decision
On Monday, Lakeland three-star receiver Daidren Zipperer announced his commitment to Utah. It's a big pickup for the Utes and a great fit for Zipperer at receiver. He took an official visit last month and had a great experience, which contributed to his decision to commit to the Utes. "Really,...
Chris Jans eager to make Mississippi State coaching debut
On Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans will coach his first game in the Maroon and White. The Bulldogs are set to tip off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. Jans will have a mixture of veterans, new transfers and true...
247Sports
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
247Sports
Rebels offers 2024 Sunshine State linebacker Solomon Williams
Ole Miss setpped into the state of Florida earlier this week to deliver an offer to linebacker Solomon Williams. The 6-3, 225-pounder is currently unrated but his offer sheet is a solid indication of his level of talent. In addition to Ole Miss, Williams has already gathered in offers from Florida State, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Rutgers, Wake Forest, South Florida, Georgia Southern, Florida Atlantic, Coast Carolina and Rhode Island.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
Georgia football has been ‘building toward this week’ with team's conditioning
Given that Georgia faces a high-flying Tennessee team on Saturday, a major topic of conversation entering this week was whether or not the Bulldogs’ conditioning is at the level necessary to keep up with the Volunteers. While head coach Kirby Smart emphasized they’ll all learn quickly whether or not that’s the case, he made it clear the mission to be in shape didn’t start on Monday.
247Sports
Glimmers of hope for college football's most disappointing teams
With the release of the initial College Football Playoffs this week, much of the national conversation will turn to the pursuit of conference championships and jockeying to make the final four of the playoff rankings or a New Year's Six Bowl. Meanwhile, there are plenty of unlucky teams licking their...
Five star forward Baye Fall is down to four, sets decision date
Baye Fall, a top 20 prospect in the class of 2023 is down to four schools. The 6-foot-10 five-star has set his commitment date for November 15th and will choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall. “I feel blessed because I came from nothing and now I’m at this...
247Sports
Kansas football: Ex-Wisconsin OT, 5-star recruit Logan Brown commits to Jayhawks
Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown is transferring to Kansas. The former five-star recruit made it official on Sunday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the Jayhawks via Twitter. Brown spent the last four years with the Badgers, appearing in 26 career games with three starts over the last three seasons...
Georgia prepares for others to step up at outside linebacker without Nolan Smith
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered a huge blow on Saturday when outside linebacker Nolan Smith left the game with a pec injury. With Tuesday's news that Smith’s injury will end his senior season, the pressure is on the remaining Bulldogs to rise to the occasion. Smith’s exit from Georgia’s win...
247Sports
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
Comments / 0