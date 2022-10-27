CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chino Valley police officer has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after being seriously hurt in a car crash. Chino Valley police said the accident happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Road 1 and the U.S. 89., less than a half-mile north of City Hall. Lt. Randy Chapman tells Arizona’s Family that the officer was driving his 2017 Ford Explorer along U.S. 89 when he rear-ended a Jeep Liberty. The officer was flown to a hospital in Deer Valley with serious injuries but is in stable condition. while the other driver was treated on the scene and released. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said that no other officers or deputies were involved in the wreck.

