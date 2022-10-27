ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

ABC 15 News

State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
AZFamily

3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago.
AZFamily

Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
AZFamily

Accused wrong-way driver arrested after 3 GCU students die

Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
AZFamily

Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after car crash, deputies say

CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chino Valley police officer has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after being seriously hurt in a car crash. Chino Valley police said the accident happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Road 1 and the U.S. 89., less than a half-mile north of City Hall. Lt. Randy Chapman tells Arizona’s Family that the officer was driving his 2017 Ford Explorer along U.S. 89 when he rear-ended a Jeep Liberty. The officer was flown to a hospital in Deer Valley with serious injuries but is in stable condition. while the other driver was treated on the scene and released. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said that no other officers or deputies were involved in the wreck.
AZFamily

Maricopa County animal shelter closed due to distemper outbreak

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
AZFamily

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding

Fans filled the temporary arena, with most saying it was much smaller than they were used to. Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but...
AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago.
AZFamily

New Valley-based affordable housing project breaking ground in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New Valley-based affordable housing project company Greenlight Communities broke ground on a new project in Phoenix called Streamliner 67th, alongside Mayor Kate Gallego and National Hall of Fame Teacher Kareem Neal. The project is a joint venture with Stockbridge, a private equity real estate firm. Rent...
AZFamily

MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility

Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
