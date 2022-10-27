Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
AZFamily
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say
3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
AZFamily
Calls for more regulation of short-term rentals grows after shootout outside Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shootout was caught on camera at the intersection of Howe and Judd Streets outside of a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning. Police arrested two people unrelated to the shots fired, but the shooters are still on the loose. No one was hurt by the shooting.
AZFamily
3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother allegedly collected $11K through fake GoFundMe, claimed baby had brain cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe, claiming her baby girl had brain cancer to collect thousands of dollars to pay bills and buy luxury items. Police say 28-year-old Monique Alexis Coria was taken into custody on Oct. 17. On Oct. 5,...
AZFamily
Accused wrong-way driver arrested after 3 GCU students die
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes on the way as we track our next storm
PHOENIX — Get ready for big weather changes as our next storm moves in midweek bringing gusty winds, Valley rain chances, high country snow and much colder air!. High clouds are moving in ahead of that storm, but it's staying dry across Arizona today. Valley high temperatures will reach...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
AZFamily
Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after car crash, deputies say
CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chino Valley police officer has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after being seriously hurt in a car crash. Chino Valley police said the accident happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Road 1 and the U.S. 89., less than a half-mile north of City Hall. Lt. Randy Chapman tells Arizona’s Family that the officer was driving his 2017 Ford Explorer along U.S. 89 when he rear-ended a Jeep Liberty. The officer was flown to a hospital in Deer Valley with serious injuries but is in stable condition. while the other driver was treated on the scene and released. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said that no other officers or deputies were involved in the wreck.
AZFamily
Maricopa County animal shelter closed due to distemper outbreak
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
AZFamily
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding
Fans filled the temporary arena, with most saying it was much smaller than they were used to.
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
AZFamily
New Valley-based affordable housing project breaking ground in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New Valley-based affordable housing project company Greenlight Communities broke ground on a new project in Phoenix called Streamliner 67th, alongside Mayor Kate Gallego and National Hall of Fame Teacher Kareem Neal. The project is a joint venture with Stockbridge, a private equity real estate firm. Rent...
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
AZFamily
On Your Side has your monthly bill hacks designed to save you money before the holidays
Watch as Nino, the French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale, is reunited with his family after being found by Glendale Police officers. It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district.
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
