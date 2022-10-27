Alan Jackson to receive CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Alan Jackson will receive one of the Country Music Association’s top honors next month during its annual telecast.

The CMA announced on Thursday that Jackson, 64, will receive the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for attaining “the highest degree of recognition in Country Music.”

According to the Associated Press, Jackson joins a select group of artists who’ve been given the award, including Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Charley Pride.

“We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music.”

The Georgia-born artist is known for his hits “Chattahoochee,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” “Gone Country” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Jackson revealed a degenerative nerve condition in 2021 that he has been battling for over a decade.

The degenerative nerve condition, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, has been systematically compromising smaller, weaker muscles in the two-time Grammy Award winner’s arms and legs, creating balance issues that have become more noticeable in recent years, Jackson told “Today” in an exclusive 2021 interview.

