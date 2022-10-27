Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 1, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and duck hunters on Lake of the Woods. Preparations are underway for the deer season. Violations for the week included angling with an extra line, leaving a blind in a wildlife management area overnight, shooting an overlimit of hen mallards, and trespass. CO Corey...
kfgo.com
Salmon Spawn Completed
Fisheries crews completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, collecting more than 1.8 million eggs. About 500,000 went to South Dakota to meet their egg collection goal. North Dakota Game and Fish Department Missouri River System fisheries biologist Russ Kinzler said crews collected enough eggs to...
kfgo.com
ND and MN playoff football scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Plenty of high school football playoff scores from North Dakota and Minnesota from Saturday. Central Cass 14, Kindred 10 (Squirrels snap Kindred’s 21-game winning streak) Hillsboro-Central Valley 20, Oakes 0. Beulah 20, Shiloh Christian 14. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison 36, Dickinson Trinity 13. North Dakota Class 9B:. Cavalier 32, May-Port CG...
