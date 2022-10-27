Around 18 seconds before a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Tuesday, 95,000 people got an alert on their smartphones warning them it was coming. The heads-up came courtesy of MyShake, an app developed by scientists at UC Berkeley’s Seismology Lab. The most recent warning was right before the quake, but the hope in the future is to give you enough time to make like the Boy Scouts and prepare.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO