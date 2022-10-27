ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 6

Related
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
GV Wire

Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?

Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
FRESNO, CA
BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
morningbrew.com

Earthquake about to hit? There’s an app for that

Around 18 seconds before a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Tuesday, 95,000 people got an alert on their smartphones warning them it was coming. The heads-up came courtesy of MyShake, an app developed by scientists at UC Berkeley’s Seismology Lab. The most recent warning was right before the quake, but the hope in the future is to give you enough time to make like the Boy Scouts and prepare.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy