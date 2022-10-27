Read full article on original website
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
California's Most Dangerous Cities
California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
NBC Los Angeles
List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets have Been Sold in California
These days, Powerball fever is in full swing as the Monday night jackpot has soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. The lucky one can take the cash prize of $497.3 million, after taxes, or receive the full amount in 30 payments for the next 29 years.
SFGate
Calmatters: Newsom Campaigned On Building 3.5 Million Homes. He Hasn’T Gotten Even Close
It's difficult for housing advocates to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom because he's done more to boost production than any other governor in recent memory -- but that's mostly because the bar is so low. Measured against the goal he set for himself, Newsom's record is less impressive. Just 13 percent...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
Significant snow expected in Tahoe with first major storm of the season
"We're calling it the first significant snow of the season."
GV Wire
Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?
Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
KTLA.com
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
(NEXSTAR) — It has long been understood that big-city living can come with a hefty price tag, especially in California. If you’re planning to move to one of the state’s biggest cities, you’ll need to make sure your paycheck can cover it. Renters in the nation’s...
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
There's fiery opposition from environmentalists and truckers as state regulators consider a proposal to ban gas-fueled truck sales and make large trucking firms convert to electric within two decades.
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
California Stimulus Checks: More Direct Deposit Payments Hitting Bank Accounts Now
A second round of direct deposit California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 is underway.
California cannabis companies under fire for THC inflation
Two California cannabis companies are being sued for allegedly making false claims regarding the THC content of their products.
morningbrew.com
Earthquake about to hit? There’s an app for that
Around 18 seconds before a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Tuesday, 95,000 people got an alert on their smartphones warning them it was coming. The heads-up came courtesy of MyShake, an app developed by scientists at UC Berkeley’s Seismology Lab. The most recent warning was right before the quake, but the hope in the future is to give you enough time to make like the Boy Scouts and prepare.
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
ABC7 Chicago
Nevada's Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man after GPS led couple astray
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A missing couple's story sparked change in Nevada's Silver Alert system. The video featured is from a previous report. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through...
