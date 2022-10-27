Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Polygon
The Sims’ first real competitor arrives at the perfect time
The Sims has been a popular and long-lasting franchise because it taps into such a simple but fulfilling fantasy: playing with make-believe characters in a dollhouse. The player is ultimately in control, but the story can manifest in a dozen different ways — or maybe there’s no story at all, and the joy comes from crafting the perfect tiny house.
2K games is trying to get its long-dead multiplayer sci-fi game into more hands
The revival effort for Evolve continues
Fans react to Disney's first plus-size heroine in animated short "Reflect"
Disney has debuted its first plus-size female protagonist in a short film on Disney+. "Reflect" follows a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. The film started streaming on the platform Sept. 14, and is part of the studio's Short Circuit Experimental Films series. The film has garnered praise from social media users for encouraging body positivity.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
Polygon
Hearthstone revisits Warcraft’s best baddy and adds a new hero class
The story of Arthas Menethil and his journey to become the dreaded Lich King has been told again and again in the Warcraft mythos, but the next Hearthstone expansion takes things even further. March of the Lich King is an upcoming expansion that includes 145 brand new cards, a new minion type, a new keyword, and a new class — the Death Knight. It will launch on Dec. 6.
NME
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors on Xbox leads November’s Game Pass lineup
Microsoft revealed 10 games coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in November, including The Legend of Tianding, Somerville, and Pentiment. Leading the group, though, is surprise hit Vampire Survivors making the leap to Xbox consoles. Though the game is available on for Windows PC via Game Pass, it hasn’t yet been playable on Xbox consoles — and come Nov. 10, it will be.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
PlayStation Plus’ latest free game is a must-play for subscribers
It was debatable, back when the overhaul of PlayStation Plus was rolled out in June, whether or not upgrading to the new, pricier Extra or Premium tiers was actually worth it. The two boasted some excellent game libraries even at launch, but with extremely popular titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Horizon Zero Dawn making up a large portion of the collection, they tended to be more exciting for people totally new to PlayStation, rather than dedicated, longtime fans.
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress’ big makeover will be out on Steam in December
Dwarf Fortress, the byzantine and beloved colony simulation game, comes to Steam on Dec. 6. Tuesday’s announcement marks a major milestone for Bay 12 Games’ Tarn Adams and Zach Adams, who began work on the game since 2003. Originally titled Slaves to Armok: God of Blood Chapter II:...
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Polygon
The must-play puzzle game of 2022 is a pixelated murder mystery
There are some games where it’s nice to have a notebook handy: Elden Ring, Tunic, and Disney Dreamlight Valley come to mind. And then there are games where you need to have a notebook around. The Case of the Golden Idol is one of those games. Developer Color Gray...
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since then -- and so have their price tags. Then, in 2017 Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2019. These are subscription services that give players unlimited access to an expanding library of over 400 new and old games, and costs $120 or $180 for one year, respectively. XBGP lets you play on console or PC, and XBGPU lets you play console, PC and cloud gaming. These prices make either Game Pass plan attractive, but in the end, is it cheaper to buy physical copies of games?
Polygon
The Last of Us board game is a punishing, monochromatic roguelike
The Last of Us: Escape the Dark is a new board game inspired by the beloved Naughty Dog video game franchise. Its mechanics are unique to its publisher, Themeborne, whose award-winning Escape the Dark Castle and Escape the Dark Sector are punishing, heavily thematic, and uniquely monochrome roguelike adventures. The project will be funded through Kickstarter, with a campaign beginning on Nov. 8 according to Tuesday’s news release.
ComicBook
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FTAC Recon attachments and loadout
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has finally landed. And now that players have had the chance to try out the huge suite of weapons available in the multiplayer, a meta is beginning to emerge. There’s no doubt that SMGs are most popular currently, but battle rifles like FTAC Recon are also very viable indeed.
