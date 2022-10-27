Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’
Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Beetlejuice' 34 years later
The cult-classic film premiered three decades ago. Here's what actors like Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara have been doing since.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
Abbott Elementary Made A Hilarious Reference To A Tragic Scene In Avengers: Infinity War
Abbott Elementary makes a hilarious reference to a very sad scene from Avengers: Infinity War.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
wegotthiscovered.com
A divisive spinoff that sat on the shelf for years only to bomb anyway averts further disaster on streaming
Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and sequel The Golden Circle fared almost identically at the box office after earning $414 million and $410 million respectively, but the critical consensus fell off a cliff. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first two outings for Taron Egerton’s Eggsy dipped from 75 percent to 50, and yet prequel spinoff The King’s Man still conspired to set an even lower bar.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
CNET
Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: How to Curb Spending Big on Streaming Services
This year has brought us dozens of great TV shows and movies to stream -- like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things season 4, She-Hulk and Prey -- and price changes to match. At this point, your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others may have you paying over $50 per month. We want to show you a trick that can help save you money on all your streaming services.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: The Killer Ending Explained
House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's become a massive hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
Polygon
The Witcher season 4 coming to Netflix, but without Henry Cavill
Ahead of the third season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher comes confirmation of a fourth season, but with a major change: Actor Henry Cavill is stepping aside as Geralt of Rivia. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games, Independence Day: Resurgence). On their respective...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
An A-list actioner everyone completely forgot was a comic book movie gets double-crossed on streaming
Ever since the superhero genre exploded in popularity, fans have been crossing their fingers in hope and anticipation that living legend Denzel Washington will take the plunge and sign on for a comic book blockbuster. However, given that 2 Guns came and went without living long in the memory back in 2013, it’s easy to forget that he already has.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
Comments / 0