Indiana Hoosiers Wearing Damian Lillard's Adidas Shoes

The Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team will wear Damian Lillard's Adidas shoes during the 2022-23 NCAA season.

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year. No, we are not talking about the holidays. The NCAA basketball season is right around the corner. Buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories, and all of college basketball's magic is coming back soon.

Over the past month, teams have taken a staggered approach to their media days and midnight madness events. As we gear up for the new season, it is important to pay close attention to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers are preseason ranked No. 13 and poised to make some noise in Bloomington. It is only right that Adidas takes care of one of its flagship collegiate basketball programs.

Based on the Hoosiers' team photo, the players will wear the signature sneakers of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard . Below is everything fans need to know about the performance basketball shoes.

Adidas Dame 8

View of the Adidas Dame 8 in the 'Dame Time' colorway. Adidas

The Hoosiers basketball team wore the Adidas Dame 8 in the 'Dame Time' colorway. The white, red, and black colorway was released in January 2022 for $120. Luckily for fans, they now have an average resale price of $90, according to StockX .

Adidas states the rubber outsole and Bounce Pro midsole are designed specifically for Lillard's combination of speed and precision. A cushioned ankle collar and textile upper create a comfortable, breathable model.

Fans interested in purchasing the Adidas Dame 8 can easily find a pair under the retail price on the Adidas website . While the 'Dame Time' colorway has sold out, it can also be purchased below retail on sneaker resale websites like StockX, eBay, Kicks Crew, and GOAT.

The NCAA season is sure to be exciting, as always. Perhaps the Hoosiers will win their first national championship since 1987. Give us your thoughts on the Hoosiers and their hoop shoes on Twitter . Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

