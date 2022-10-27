DeSantis Campaign Won’t Give Back $213K Donated by Fugitive

Marc Victor, the libertarian candidate for Senate in Arizona, dropped out of the tight race on Monday and tossed his support to Republican Blake Masters to defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Early voting started in Arizona on Oct. 12, and while Victor hadn’t collected much support, his supporters may help push Masters over the line. He’s a few point behind Kelly, according to polling cited by The Hill. “Blake’s in a very tight race here with Mark Kelly, and I want to see him win,” Victor said on Tuesday. Before exiting the race, Victor met with Masters virtually, posting a video of their meeting online. “While we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, I feel very confident after that conversation that Blake Masters is going to do everything he possibly can to further the interests of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement,” Victor said, the movement he founded in 2019. “Will he likely do some things that I’m not excited about? Yeah, I think so,” he said. “Is he likely to do other things that I’m very happy with? Yes. There’s no perfect choices here, I think we have to recognize that.”Read it at The Hill

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO