Florida State

DeSantis Campaign Won’t Give Back $213K Donated by Fugitive

By Asta Hemenway
 5 days ago
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign has declined to return $213,000 in donations from a fugitive accused of making several illegal donations, the Miami Herald reported Thursday. Ahmad Khawaja, who has been charged with wire fraud and making straw donations, is considered a fugitive and is fighting extradition back to the U.S. He ran an online payments processing company called Allied Wallet, Inc. and donated the $213,000 in 2018 when DeSantis first ran for governor. According to the Miami Herald, he also gave more than $4 million to Democrats in 2016 like Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders—both of whom returned the money or donated it to charity after reports surfaced about Khawaja’s alleged activity—but most recently, he’s donated to Republican campaigns like Donald Trump’s. DeSantis’ campaign did not respond to the Herald’s requests for comment.

AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
4d ago

After the election many of us are gonna sit back, grab a cold one and enjoy the 💩 show this state will become. You wanted Rhonda? Now enjoy the baggage that’s gonna come. 😘😂👍

keith
4d ago

He most certainly should Not give it back BUT he can’t keep it either. If that money was obtained through scamming and defrauding people then that money has to be set aside by the courts until after the trial.

J1
4d ago

Of Course he WON’T give it back! Today’s Republican politicians Don’t have to obey laws. THEY are Above The Law, and they have corrupt justices to exclude them from prosecution.

