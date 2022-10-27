Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
WDTV
Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
Bridgeport Police need help identifying alleged thief
Sgt. J. M. Holley with the Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a person who was allegedly involved in grand larceny at Planet Fitness.
The Recorddelta
Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street
BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
The Recorddelta
Structure fire on Old Elkins Road under investigation
BUCKHANNON — A structure fire on Old Elkins Road is now under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire call, which came in at 12:33 p.m., on Thursday, October 27. Tanner Smith, First Class Firefighter and EMT for the Buckhannon...
1 flown to hospital after vehicle accident on Rt. 250
One person has been transported for treatment via helicopter on Friday morning after a vehicle accident on U.S. Rt. 250 in Marion County.
WDTV
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”. Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint. After...
Metro News
One flown from Randolph County crash scene
BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
Van driver flown to hospital after collision with dump truck in Beverly
One person was flown to the hospital after a collision in Beverly that involved vehicles from two businesses.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
WDTV
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym. The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Authorities said...
WDTV
Morgantown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: 10/31/22 at 11:45 a.m. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting reportedly happened at The Bank, located at 344 High Street in Morgantown. The MPD said a fight was reported to have happened...
WDTV
Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
WDTV
Mon County students getting rides on electric bus for next 6 weeks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon County is testing out a new electric school bus. On Tuesday, bus drivers and first responders got to see firsthand what the bus is like. The wheels on the electric bus will be going round and round, at least for the next 6 weeks in Mon County.
WDTV
Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after a hit-and-run that happened in Morgantown more than a year ago. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wiley Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 around 3:20 a.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
wajr.com
Shots fired report under investigation in downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
WDTV
Morgantown apartment building set for demolition after devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Part of a Morgantown apartment complex torched by a massive fire will soon be demolished. 14 people lost their homes back in July when an apartment building at the Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown caught fire. The fire took multiple departments several hours to put out.
WDTV
Man rescued after being trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE OCT. 28 10:40 P.M.:. The man who was trapped on a 140 ft. lift boom lift has been rescued after four hours. 5 News reporters on the scene say a drone gave him a rope, then he descended down safely at 10:30 p.m. ORIGINAL...
WDTV
Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
