Beverly, WV

WDTV

Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
The Recorddelta

Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street

BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Structure fire on Old Elkins Road under investigation

BUCKHANNON — A structure fire on Old Elkins Road is now under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire call, which came in at 12:33 p.m., on Thursday, October 27. Tanner Smith, First Class Firefighter and EMT for the Buckhannon...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”. Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint. After...
PHILIPPI, WV
Metro News

One flown from Randolph County crash scene

BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym. The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Authorities said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: 10/31/22 at 11:45 a.m. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting reportedly happened at The Bank, located at 344 High Street in Morgantown. The MPD said a fight was reported to have happened...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after a hit-and-run that happened in Morgantown more than a year ago. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wiley Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 around 3:20 a.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Shots fired report under investigation in downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

