Could Deion Sander be the excitement to reignite Memphis Football? FULL INTERVIEW: Gary Parrish with Gameday's Pete Thamel and more AUDIO from 92.9

 5 days ago

The Ryan Silverfield era isn't going well at Memphis. Even if it improves late this season, it's certainly not trending the same way it was 3 years ago when Ryan Silverfield inherited the Memphis Football program.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders is undefeated this year at Jackson State and is being discussed as a potential savior that could bring real energy to many Power 5 schools. In 2021 Sanders led JSU to a SWAC title and was the recipient of the fall 2021 Eddie Robinson Award as the season's top FCS head coach. Sanders recruited the #1 overall 2022 class member in defensive back Travis Hunter.

This week ESPN's Pete Thamel mentioned the University of Memphis as an "aspirational program" that could benefit by hiring Sanders to potentially replace Ryan Silverfield as football coach, were he to be let go at Memphis. Here's Jason & John with the audio from Thamel's podcast and thoughts on Sanders at Memphis.

Geoff Calkins wrote about Sanders to Memphis here for the Daily Memphian on Thursday (10/27) and discussed it here on 92.9 FM ESPN:

ESPN's Senior college football reporter Pete Thamel joined the Gary Parrish Thursday afternoon (10/27) to talk about Deion and more college football.

Comments / 1

