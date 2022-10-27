Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District

Coatesville Area High School was closed Thursday, Oct. 27 after violent threats were made on the anonymous messaging app Safe2Say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat.

In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.

"After immediately consulting with police and in following our safety protocols, buses were re-routed home and students who were already at school were sent home," Dunlap said. The threat remains under investigation, he added.

It's the latest in a string of violent threats made against the school throughout the month. On Friday, Oct. 7, the school canceled its homecoming football game after warnings of an attack were deemed "credible" by law enforcement.

Students were sent home early on Thursday, Oct. 13 and classes were canceled Friday, Oct 14 after violent threats were received through Safe2Say, as Daily Voice has reported.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the school was evacuated after administrators received another Safe2Say message warning that a "boom bag" full of "gas and alcohol" would be "lit off" at noon. A 17-year-old senior from Valley Township was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

