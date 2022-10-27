ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lc8K_0iozkjW500
Coatesville Area High School was closed Thursday, Oct. 27 after violent threats were made on the anonymous messaging app Safe2Say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat.

In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.

"After immediately consulting with police and in following our safety protocols, buses were re-routed home and students who were already at school were sent home," Dunlap said. The threat remains under investigation, he added.

It's the latest in a string of violent threats made against the school throughout the month. On Friday, Oct. 7, the school canceled its homecoming football game after warnings of an attack were deemed "credible" by law enforcement.

Students were sent home early on Thursday, Oct. 13 and classes were canceled Friday, Oct 14 after violent threats were received through Safe2Say, as Daily Voice has reported.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the school was evacuated after administrators received another Safe2Say message warning that a "boom bag" full of "gas and alcohol" would be "lit off" at noon. A 17-year-old senior from Valley Township was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Ashli Babbitt's Neck Hole
4d ago

The penalty for this needs to be severe. Kids are just trying to go to school to learn something. It's hard enough being a kid as it is, let alone the constant fear of an AR-15 wielding shooter entering your classroom. My heart aches for the children today.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Lehigh Police K9 Dies In Retirement

A beloved police dog in Lehigh County has died, officials announced. Bico, a German Shepherd who worked in the Upper Macungie Township Police Department's K9 unit for nearly a decade, passed away comfortably in retirement, authorities said on Facebook Tuesday, Nov. 1. Along with his handl…
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating

The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police

A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County

A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats

CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
394K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy