Pennsylvania State

Fact-checking misleading claims from the Fetterman-Oz debate

This story originally appeared on WITF. Tuesday’s debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race featured multiple claims from Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that don’t align with the facts. Over the course of an hour, both candidates in the closely watched race sparred over a range...
Pa. election 2022: Fact-checking the Oz-Fetterman debate

Pennsylvania’s Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate are sharing the floor and debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will have one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C.
The Fetterman-Oz debate

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz faced off in the first and only debate Tuesday night in Harrisburg, in the race for one of the most hotly contested seats in the midterm election. The winner could decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. In recent weeks, polls have...
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
