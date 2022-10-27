Read full article on original website
Related
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance kicks off in the Delaware Valley. Here’s what you need to know
Starting Tuesday, thousands of residents in the Delaware Valley will be able to sign up for new health insurance plans, or review their existing ones, through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. The annual open enrollment period serves people who either don’t get health insurance coverage through their employers, or who can’t...
Environmental advocates push back against Delaware plans for poultry-based power plant
Bioenergy Devco has applied for permits to build what’s called an “anaerobic digestion system, biogas upgrading plant, and compost facility” at its facility in Seaford. For 20 years, the site was home to the former Perdue AgriRecycle facility. It’s now run by Bioenergy Devco and accepts organic waste from poultry producers for composting.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the gas tax, business regulations, and property taxes
This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA. As inflation has soared to its highest levels in 40 years, driving up the price of groceries and gas and squeezing household budgets, Pennsylvanians have consistently identified the economy as one of the top issues influencing their choice in the 2022 governor’s race.
Gov. Murphy weighs in on N.J. police at polling stations, ballot counting process
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Just a week before Election Day, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in on recent legislation that limits the presence of uniformed police officers at polling places. Democrats in the Legislature, who sponsored the bill, say it’s meant...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Bill to simplify medical insurance in Pennsylvania heads to Gov. Wolf’s desk
This article originally appeared on WITF. Pennsylvania state lawmakers have passed a bill that supporters say will make it easier for doctors to treat patients by streamlining how they work with health insurers. The governor is expected to sign the bill into law. The bill focuses on a part of...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano and Shapiro stand on mail ballots, election security, and voting rights
This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s next governor will have a lot of power over the way elections are run, and the two major party candidates plan to wield that authority in wildly different ways. Election administration is especially important in this race because the commonwealth is...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
Doug Mastriano wants to use Pa. state police to bus migrants to Delaware. Here’s why that breaks both federal and state law
This story originally appeared on WITF. If elected governor this November, Republican state senator Doug Mastriano said he’d transport undocumented immigrants in the commonwealth across state lines. He explained his proposal during a town hall in York, which aired on FOX News Wednesday, hosted by Sean Hannity and Newt...
Fact-checking misleading claims from the Fetterman-Oz debate
This story originally appeared on WITF. Tuesday’s debate in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race featured multiple claims from Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that don’t align with the facts. Over the course of an hour, both candidates in the closely watched race sparred over a range...
What Google search data says about New Jersey voters ahead of midterm elections
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. New Jersey’s midterm races may not be as contentious as those in other states, like the U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but there is a lot at stake when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8.
Pa. election 2022: Fact-checking the Oz-Fetterman debate
Pennsylvania’s Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate are sharing the floor and debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will have one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C.
After fierce debate, New Jersey lawmakers move to restrict uniformed police officers at polling places on Election Day
Republicans and Democrats in the New Jersey General Assembly argued Thursday over new rules in a bill allowing police to work at schools and senior residential centers that operate as polling locations on Election Day. Many Republican Assemblymembers took exception to a recent amendment requiring police officers working the polls...
Race to watch: Delaware’s U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester faces GOP challenger Lee Murphy, for a third time
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Delaware voters will have a familiar choice at the top of the ballot this midterm election. Republican Lee Murphy, for a third time, is running to replace Lisa Blunt Rochester as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House.
Pa. GOP candidates are dodging the press and ditching debates. What does that mean for democracy?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Republican Doug Mastriano wants to govern the fifth-most populous state in the country. But his campaign is a black box. The state senator is largely ignoring requests for comments from the press and is refusing to participate in...
Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic
Traditional opioid prescribing and related overdoses across the state are steadily declining, but fentanyl continues to fuel overdose deaths in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring other drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent in fatal cases. “There continues to be a critical need for...
Drop off your unused medications at sites in the Delaware Valley on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
State and local officials are campaigning for people to dispose of leftover prescription drugs, especially the kinds that can be misused. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of public agencies and businesses in the Delaware Valley will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People can drop...
The Fetterman-Oz debate
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz faced off in the first and only debate Tuesday night in Harrisburg, in the race for one of the most hotly contested seats in the midterm election. The winner could decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. In recent weeks, polls have...
All eyes on Pa. Senate race as Fetterman and Oz hit the debate stage tonight
This story originally appeared on WESA. The moment Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman take the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday tonight could become the climax of their race for the U.S. Senate this year. That’s because Oz has made Fetterman’s decision to only debate once a central theme...
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0