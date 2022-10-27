ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win a robbery: “Anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed”

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
bjpenndotcom

Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”

Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
OHIO STATE
bjpenndotcom

Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall

Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul believes win over Anderson Silva “definitely” gained him respect with the MMA community

Jake Paul believes his win over Anderson Silva ‘definitely’ gained him respect with the MMA community. It was Jake Paul who defeated Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th in an eight-round boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The highly anticipated match-up concluded with Paul’s boxing status now sitting at 6 wins, (4 by knockout) and no losses.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says Dana White banned him from UFC events, son threw “racial slurs” at him

Jake Paul is persona non grata at UFC events after all the trouble he’s caused the fight promotion. The YouTuber turned boxer has beaten two UFC champions in the squared circle. But he’s not allowed to attend any UFC shows after causing problems at UFC 261 back in April of 2021. During that event the crowd regularly erupted into ‘F*** Jake Paul’ chants, and commentator Daniel Cormier nearly got into an altercation with ‘The Problem Child’ cageside. Add in all the trash he keeps talking about UFC president Dana White, and we’re not surprised he’s no longer welcome.
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”

Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman claims Leon Edwards “knows” that he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC: “I’m still a champion in my head”

Kamaru Usman says he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC and he thinks Leon Edwards knows it. Usman was hailed as one of the best – and perhaps the best welterweight ever heading into his UFC 278 title defense against Edwards. Through four rounds, he was cruising to a win. Yet, Edwards landed a head kick KO in the final minute to become the new champ.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy