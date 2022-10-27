Sean O’Malley critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win a robbery: “Anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed”

Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva results: Paul knocks down Silva late, takes controversial unanimous decision
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The unlikely boxing career of Jake Paul continues, but not without controversy. In the toughest fight of his career, Paul scored a late knockdown of Anderson Silva and then won a controversial unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 6-0. It wasn't the decision so much as...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: how to watch the full fight online today, start time, PPV prices
How to live stream the fight from anywhere as the controversial influencer takes on the MMA veteran.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall
Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
Jake Paul believes win over Anderson Silva “definitely” gained him respect with the MMA community
Jake Paul believes his win over Anderson Silva ‘definitely’ gained him respect with the MMA community. It was Jake Paul who defeated Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th in an eight-round boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The highly anticipated match-up concluded with Paul’s boxing status now sitting at 6 wins, (4 by knockout) and no losses.
Jake Paul says Dana White banned him from UFC events, son threw “racial slurs” at him
Jake Paul is persona non grata at UFC events after all the trouble he’s caused the fight promotion. The YouTuber turned boxer has beaten two UFC champions in the squared circle. But he’s not allowed to attend any UFC shows after causing problems at UFC 261 back in April of 2021. During that event the crowd regularly erupted into ‘F*** Jake Paul’ chants, and commentator Daniel Cormier nearly got into an altercation with ‘The Problem Child’ cageside. Add in all the trash he keeps talking about UFC president Dana White, and we’re not surprised he’s no longer welcome.
It's a lose-lose for Conor McGregor when it comes to Jake Paul. The only sure thing is that it'd be embarrassing.
If Conor McGregor avoids a lucrative boxing fight with Jake Paul, he may get teased for running from it. If he does fight him, he could lose.
Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”
Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva by unanimous decision: Round-by-round analysis
Jake Paul scored a unanimous-decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva to run his boxing record to 6-0.
Cris Cyborg explains why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA
Cris Cyborg is explaining why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA. Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA), currently holds both the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles. Nunes most recently avenged her loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA) and reclaimed her bantamweight belt at UFC 277 this past July.
Kamaru Usman claims Leon Edwards “knows” that he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC: “I’m still a champion in my head”
Kamaru Usman says he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC and he thinks Leon Edwards knows it. Usman was hailed as one of the best – and perhaps the best welterweight ever heading into his UFC 278 title defense against Edwards. Through four rounds, he was cruising to a win. Yet, Edwards landed a head kick KO in the final minute to become the new champ.
Jake Paul responds to “stupid” accusations that his fight with Anderson Silva was fixed
Jake Paul is responding to accusations that his boxing match with Anderson Silva this past Saturday was a fixed fight. Paul (6-0) and Silva (3-2) collided in the square circle this past weekend. Their eight-round cruiserweight boxing match took place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ‘The...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 5