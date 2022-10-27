ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WAFB.com

Gunman dies in hospital after standoff; Ala. police say he shot himself

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the hospital following an hours-long standoff in Alabama. There was a heavy police presence in front of Mobile Government Plaza as a result of the standoff. Mobile Government Plaza houses both city and county courts, as well as city and county government.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Coroner’s Office looking to expand

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The number of cases the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office must investigate continues to increase. According to the office, cases have doubled since 2010. And one official said the issue calls for a coroner’s building expansion.  Brian Pierce, Baldwin County’s coroner, said even staff members do not have room to work on a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy