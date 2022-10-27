Read full article on original website
4th man arrested in connection with October alleged drugging, raping of underage minor: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other […]
Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
niceville.com
Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
Day-long standoff with Alabama police ends with man killing himself, police say
A man with a gun held police at bay outside a government building for more than five hours Monday, shutting down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama, before shooting himself, authorities said. The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was believed to have suffered a life-threatening wound, but his condition wasn’t immediately...
Mobile Police identify man who killed himself after standoff on Government Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who killed himself at the end of an hours-long standoff on Government Street in downtown Mobile. Police said Terrance Duncan, 46, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Oct. 31. In their news release, Mobile Police also included this note: “If you or […]
Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
WAFB.com
Gunman dies in hospital after standoff; Ala. police say he shot himself
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the hospital following an hours-long standoff in Alabama. There was a heavy police presence in front of Mobile Government Plaza as a result of the standoff. Mobile Government Plaza houses both city and county courts, as well as city and county government.
WEAR
One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
WPMI
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
WEAR
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
Eight-time convicted Escambia Co. felon sentenced to 30 years in prison, has to pay $600,000 in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in 2021 for trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, as well as pay $600,000 in fines. According to Circuit Judge Linda Nobles, Damion Tobias Bryant will serve 25 years of his 30 year […]
Baldwin County Coroner’s Office looking to expand
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The number of cases the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office must investigate continues to increase. According to the office, cases have doubled since 2010. And one official said the issue calls for a coroner’s building expansion. Brian Pierce, Baldwin County’s coroner, said even staff members do not have room to work on a […]
Mobile Government Plaza lockdown: Man shoots himself after daylong standoff
Portions of Government Plaza and the area around it continue to be blocked from public access Monday afternoon while police investigate what could be a tragic ending to an armed standoff with an “incoherent,” suicidal man parked outside the downtown Mobile government building. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine...
Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
Pensacola Police searching for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21, at Wells Fargo on Bayou Blvd. Officers said they have an active warrant for Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, for robbery. They said he is a white male, 5’10” and weighs 150 […]
