Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police

Police in Nether Providence are looking for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Facebook/Nether Providence Twp. Police Department

An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced.

Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire.

On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The driver outran police for "several blocks" before crashing and running away on foot, they added.

A passenger was taken into custody but the driver escaped, police said.

Investigators found evidence that a gun had been fired at the scene, but no injuries were reported and no property appears damaged, the department said. The incident remains under investigation.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Nether Providence police at 610-892-2875.

