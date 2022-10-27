Ochre House Theater and the 2022 Dallas Flamenco Festival are collaborating together once again in SENOR BARBER. The riveting story of two brothers who are tempted by the Devil, SEÑOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. The show features the beautiful choreography and dancing of Antonio and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola, Miguel Infante, and Pepe Ruiz, and the exquisite guitar of Calvin Hazen.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO