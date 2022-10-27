ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Focus Daily News

Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas

Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Senor Barber Captivates Audiences Onstage at Ochre House Theater

Ochre House Theater and the 2022 Dallas Flamenco Festival are collaborating together once again in SENOR BARBER. The riveting story of two brothers who are tempted by the Devil, SEÑOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. The show features the beautiful choreography and dancing of Antonio and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola, Miguel Infante, and Pepe Ruiz, and the exquisite guitar of Calvin Hazen.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

“If Then” Ambassadors Visit Dallas Arboretum

Philanthropist Lyda Hill and 25 “If Then” Ambassadors visited their 3D Statues on display at the Dallas Arboretum’s Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Oct. 22. The women leaders in STEM Ambassadors came from across the U.S. to participate in the event. The Ambassadors represent a variety of careers like aerospace engineering, cosmetic chemistry, robotics engineering, wildlife conservation, and more. Guests enjoyed a number of activities, including a scavenger hunt and demonstrations from the STEM leaders.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville Basketball Coaches, Teams Penalized by UIL

At a hearing this morning, the UIL State Executive Committee voted to suspend Coach David Peavy for one year for playing a student that the Committee determined was an ineligible player. In addition to Coach Peavy’s suspension, the Committee determined that the Duncanville Boys Basketball program forfeit all games in which the student, Anthony Black, played and therefore forfeits the 2022 Conference 6A Boys Basketball State Championship.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto’s COAD Celebrates First Anniversary

DESOTO – It has been a year since DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor formed COAD, the Community Organizations Active in Disaster partnership. The occasion for the partnership was initiated in October 2021 as a response to Winter Storm Uri. The COAD was created to ensure emergency assistance and supplies for DeSoto residents are available if a disaster hits and there are no traditional relief options.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Dallas County Celebrates Vote Early Day Tomorrow

Dallas, Texas – Today, the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) announced they will join thousands of organizations across the country in celebrating Vote Early Day on October 28th. Vote Early Day is a non-partisan civic holiday founded by national nonprofits, local governments, and election administrators across the country to make sure every voter is prepared to vote early.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 8 General Election

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Unveils Rebranding & New Flag To City Council

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the City of DeSoto unveiled a new brand identity at its City Council meeting, including a new logo, City Flag, and a tagline that reflects the inclusiveness of its culture and inviting atmosphere for all who live in the city. The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the new City Flag.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas

Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas with Kástra Elión, the original premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives, Oct. 11-16. For the inaugural Mini-Martini week, Kastra Elion has enlisted some of the most popular bars and restaurants in Dallas for a special promotion during October, since it is National Vodka Month.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Lone Star Wind Orchestra Presents Latin In Manhattan

DALLAS (Oct. 18, 2022) – Latin, jazz, New York and West Side Story! The Lone Star Wind Orchestra (LSWO) will present Latin in Manhattan featuring several premieres along with performances by a North Texas alto saxophonist virtuoso on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District (2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201).
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Making History at The Meadows Museum

For the first time in history, Vermeer’s “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” is presented next to Dali’s reinterpretation, “The Image Disappears,” at The Meadows Museum. The exhibition, entitled “Dali/Vermeer: A Dialogue,” explores the influence 17th-century Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer had on Spanish Surrealist Salvador Dali.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Dr. Gary Cook Honored by Oak Cliff Lions Club

Dr. Gary Cook, Chancellor of Dallas Baptist University (DBU), will receive the Bill Melton Humanitarian Award from Oak Cliff Lions Club. The award will be presented at the noon luncheon meeting on Nov. 9 in Weiss Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Central. Dr. Cook will be the 44th recipient of the...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Two Employees at Methodist Dallas Killed, Shooter In Custody

DALLAS — On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Methodist Health System Police, the Dallas Police Department, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The preliminary investigation determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees. A Methodist Health System Police...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

A Play Cafe Opens in Duncanville

Local entrepreneur Leah Carter and husband Nicholas Carter opened A Play Café, a delightfully decorated play area at 1117 S. Main Street in Duncanville, Oct. 1. The space is creatively designed, inviting children ages one to six to enjoy interactive playtime in a safe, indoor setting. Moms, Dads, grandparents, friends, and neighbors are also welcome to come in and enjoy coffee, smoothies, pastries, and delicious sandwiches from the café.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Mosquito Spraying In DeSoto Scheduled This Thursday & Friday

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on October 19, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and October 20, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

It’s Party Time in Duncanville

It’s party time in Duncanville with several exciting parties and special events on the Duncanville Chamber’s calendar for the next few weeks. The fun starts with the first “Rockin’ & Rollin in Duncanville Casino/Concert Night” this weekend. The event, sponsored by Frost, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 800 N. Main Street in Duncanville.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
