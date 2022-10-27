Read full article on original website
Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas
Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
Senor Barber Captivates Audiences Onstage at Ochre House Theater
Ochre House Theater and the 2022 Dallas Flamenco Festival are collaborating together once again in SENOR BARBER. The riveting story of two brothers who are tempted by the Devil, SEÑOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. The show features the beautiful choreography and dancing of Antonio and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola, Miguel Infante, and Pepe Ruiz, and the exquisite guitar of Calvin Hazen.
“If Then” Ambassadors Visit Dallas Arboretum
Philanthropist Lyda Hill and 25 “If Then” Ambassadors visited their 3D Statues on display at the Dallas Arboretum’s Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Oct. 22. The women leaders in STEM Ambassadors came from across the U.S. to participate in the event. The Ambassadors represent a variety of careers like aerospace engineering, cosmetic chemistry, robotics engineering, wildlife conservation, and more. Guests enjoyed a number of activities, including a scavenger hunt and demonstrations from the STEM leaders.
Duncanville Basketball Coaches, Teams Penalized by UIL
At a hearing this morning, the UIL State Executive Committee voted to suspend Coach David Peavy for one year for playing a student that the Committee determined was an ineligible player. In addition to Coach Peavy’s suspension, the Committee determined that the Duncanville Boys Basketball program forfeit all games in which the student, Anthony Black, played and therefore forfeits the 2022 Conference 6A Boys Basketball State Championship.
DeSoto’s COAD Celebrates First Anniversary
DESOTO – It has been a year since DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor formed COAD, the Community Organizations Active in Disaster partnership. The occasion for the partnership was initiated in October 2021 as a response to Winter Storm Uri. The COAD was created to ensure emergency assistance and supplies for DeSoto residents are available if a disaster hits and there are no traditional relief options.
Dallas County Celebrates Vote Early Day Tomorrow
Dallas, Texas – Today, the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) announced they will join thousands of organizations across the country in celebrating Vote Early Day on October 28th. Vote Early Day is a non-partisan civic holiday founded by national nonprofits, local governments, and election administrators across the country to make sure every voter is prepared to vote early.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 8 General Election
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
DeSoto Unveils Rebranding & New Flag To City Council
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the City of DeSoto unveiled a new brand identity at its City Council meeting, including a new logo, City Flag, and a tagline that reflects the inclusiveness of its culture and inviting atmosphere for all who live in the city. The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the new City Flag.
Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas
Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas with Kástra Elión, the original premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives, Oct. 11-16. For the inaugural Mini-Martini week, Kastra Elion has enlisted some of the most popular bars and restaurants in Dallas for a special promotion during October, since it is National Vodka Month.
Lone Star Wind Orchestra Presents Latin In Manhattan
DALLAS (Oct. 18, 2022) – Latin, jazz, New York and West Side Story! The Lone Star Wind Orchestra (LSWO) will present Latin in Manhattan featuring several premieres along with performances by a North Texas alto saxophonist virtuoso on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District (2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201).
Nathaniel David McCurdy Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Murder of Christopher Johnson
(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County jury found Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, guilty on six charges for fatally stabbing 29-year-old Christopher Johnson in Sansom Park in 2020. McCurdy on Wednesday was given the following prison sentences: 50 years for engaging in. organized criminal activity, 50 years for murder...
Making History at The Meadows Museum
For the first time in history, Vermeer’s “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” is presented next to Dali’s reinterpretation, “The Image Disappears,” at The Meadows Museum. The exhibition, entitled “Dali/Vermeer: A Dialogue,” explores the influence 17th-century Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer had on Spanish Surrealist Salvador Dali.
Dr. Gary Cook Honored by Oak Cliff Lions Club
Dr. Gary Cook, Chancellor of Dallas Baptist University (DBU), will receive the Bill Melton Humanitarian Award from Oak Cliff Lions Club. The award will be presented at the noon luncheon meeting on Nov. 9 in Weiss Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Central. Dr. Cook will be the 44th recipient of the...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
Two Employees at Methodist Dallas Killed, Shooter In Custody
DALLAS — On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Methodist Health System Police, the Dallas Police Department, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The preliminary investigation determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees. A Methodist Health System Police...
A Play Cafe Opens in Duncanville
Local entrepreneur Leah Carter and husband Nicholas Carter opened A Play Café, a delightfully decorated play area at 1117 S. Main Street in Duncanville, Oct. 1. The space is creatively designed, inviting children ages one to six to enjoy interactive playtime in a safe, indoor setting. Moms, Dads, grandparents, friends, and neighbors are also welcome to come in and enjoy coffee, smoothies, pastries, and delicious sandwiches from the café.
Mosquito Spraying In DeSoto Scheduled This Thursday & Friday
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on October 19, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and October 20, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.
It’s Party Time in Duncanville
It’s party time in Duncanville with several exciting parties and special events on the Duncanville Chamber’s calendar for the next few weeks. The fun starts with the first “Rockin’ & Rollin in Duncanville Casino/Concert Night” this weekend. The event, sponsored by Frost, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 800 N. Main Street in Duncanville.
Midlothian ISD Student Ambassador Tells School Board “recognizing student’s issues” important
MIDLOTHIAN – A sophomore named James from Heritage High School was the featured student ambassador at this past week’s Midlothian ISD School Board meeting. Midlothian ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey introduced James, and the school board trustees ask him key questions relating to the student experience within the district.
