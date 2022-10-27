Sitting down and sharing a great meal with a friend is typically a favorite pastime for most “foodies.” This experience usually develops into a positive discussion, mostly about the fine food they are enjoying, but rarely about food waste mitigation. However, and as we approach the holidays, the reality is that most meals result in leaving food on our plates, disposing of unused prepared foods and contributing to the growing challenge of global food waste. Despite the cause of food disposal and the lack of awareness of food supply sustainability, global food mitigation will need to be a top priority for leading economic countries going forward. Technology and digital applications will be the No. 1 driver on how to address this global challenge.

