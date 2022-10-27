Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker Offers Intralogistics Solutions
The Raymond Corporation launches of the Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker, designed to facilitate order picking a rack higher than some other models currently on the market. The Orderpicker features an elevated height of 456 inches, which allows for increased rack storage access to 11% more pick slots. The increased elevated height enables operators to optimize storage capacity for more usable space and improved SKU count without increasing a facility’s overall footprint.
foodlogistics.com
CBX Software to Become TradeBeyond
CBX Software changed its trade name to TradeBeyond, representing the company’s ability to help brands and retailers increase private label volumes while reducing lead times and costs. "TradeBeyond isn't just helping our customers digitize and optimize their global supply chains," says Michael Hung, CEO of TradeBeyond, "We empower them...
foodlogistics.com
How Micro-Fulfillment and Demand Forecasting Come Together
E-commerce in grocery is expected to more than double within five years to an average penetration of nearly 25%. One area growing in popularity within e-commerce is quick commerce. Quick commerce aims to deliver goods, usually groceries, quickly, with some providers promising deliveries in as little as 10 minutes. The...
foodlogistics.com
Robust Product Lifecycle Management Strategy Key to Improving Food Safety
Ensuring food safety along the cold food chain is a continuous ordeal, one that requires all parties, farm to fork, to participate in. And because rules and regulations continuously change, so too will the processes of growing, manufacturing, packaging and shipping be required to pivot accordingly. In Food Logistics’ Sept/Oct...
foodlogistics.com
How Technology Helps Mitigate Food Waste
Sitting down and sharing a great meal with a friend is typically a favorite pastime for most “foodies.” This experience usually develops into a positive discussion, mostly about the fine food they are enjoying, but rarely about food waste mitigation. However, and as we approach the holidays, the reality is that most meals result in leaving food on our plates, disposing of unused prepared foods and contributing to the growing challenge of global food waste. Despite the cause of food disposal and the lack of awareness of food supply sustainability, global food mitigation will need to be a top priority for leading economic countries going forward. Technology and digital applications will be the No. 1 driver on how to address this global challenge.
Comments / 0