Sammy Blais Rangers future may be in doubt, and it’s due to no fault of his own. It’s been a tough spot for Blais. The centerpiece of an unpopular (and bad) trade, he never had a chance to prove himself before tearing his ACL last season. He was then injured to start this season, and now finds himself part of a rotation in the Rangers bottom six that has yet to been finalized. It’s a tough draw, but there is a valid debate about whether or not his play actually matters when it comes to his Rangers future.

