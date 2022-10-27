Read full article on original website
Beyond this year, Sammy Blais’ Rangers future may be in doubt
Sammy Blais Rangers future may be in doubt, and it’s due to no fault of his own. It’s been a tough spot for Blais. The centerpiece of an unpopular (and bad) trade, he never had a chance to prove himself before tearing his ACL last season. He was then injured to start this season, and now finds himself part of a rotation in the Rangers bottom six that has yet to been finalized. It’s a tough draw, but there is a valid debate about whether or not his play actually matters when it comes to his Rangers future.
Ryan Reaves should be a part time player when Rangers are healthy
The Rangers have played less than two games as a fully healthy team. As one player comes back, another one gets hurt. While the on-ice impact of each injury varies by player, with Filip Chytil’s injury having the biggest net-negative impact, there are still many questions about the bottom six that can’t be answered until fully healthy. But one thing is for sure: Ryan Reaves should be a part time player once the Rangers are healthy.
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: Back on track
Schedule This Week: 11/1 vs PHI, 11/3 vs BOS, 11/6 vs DET. The Rangers had a wildly overblown “bad” week, going 2-1-1 with a shootout loss to Colorado followed by getting Sorokin’d by the Isles before beating both Dallas and Arizona handily. Live From The Blue Seats...
Rangers Recap: Breadman gets paid
“Hartemiy” Panarin is my bit this year, but there’s no question he is the most important player on the Rangers 10 games into the season, with 16 points in 10 games ties him for 3rd place in league scoring at the time of this article. On top of it, it was his 31st birthday yesterday, so a happy birthday to everyone’s favorite bread man. He is officially back.
NY Rangers Game 10: Rangers at Arizona
The Rangers won big yesterday in Dallas, and now head to Arizona State University to take on the Coyotes. The Coyotes are 2-4-1 so far, and that’s about 2 wins more than people projected to start the season. So they can certainly sneak up on you if you’re unprepared. Given the Rangers are on the second of a back to back and have a habit of playing down to opponents, plus the Nemeth revenge game factor, this could be a trap.
Around the Farm: Jaroslav Chmelar with 2 goals, continues strong start with Providence
Jaroslav Chmelar, a high ceiling prospect the Rangers took in the 5th round in 2021, is having a great start to his NCAA career. He is with Brett Berard (1 A in this game) at Providence College, and has 4 goals and an assist in 7 games to start the season. He had two goals last night in a 3-1 Providence win.
Rangers injury updates: Chytil day to day, Kravtsov out at least a week
Some Rangers injury updates on Filip Chytil and Vitali Kravtsov, and neither are positive updates. Chytil is still day to day after suffering a setback before this past weekend’s road trip. He was not skating with the regulars today, so unless he sees a quick turn, he likely misses Thursday’s game as well.
Around the Farm: Jayden Grubbe with 2 assists in Red Deer win
Jayden Grubbe had a pair of assists for Red Deer in a 7-2 win. Grubbe’s last game was mired with minor penalties, so this was a nice bounce back game for him. He currently has a line of 4-11-15 in 11 games this season. In the OHL, Brennan Othmann...
Rangers end losing streak with big win over Dallas
The Rangers have ended their four game losing streak with a big third period and a 6-3 win in Dallas. The Blueshirts came out sloppy against the Stars, with borderline terrible neutral zone and defensive zone play, before tightening things up about 10 minutes into the game. Still, the Stars kept things interesting until the third period, when the Rangers realized they were the better team.
