New York State

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
The Associated Press

Denver Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year. The Broncos (3-5) also get running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-rounder from the Dolphins (5-3), who are getting a 2025 fifth-rounder from Denver. Chubb’s departure comes a year after the Broncos traded franchise sacks leader Von Miller, who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in February before signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. “This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team,” GM George Paton said in a statement. “We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster.
Report: Bradley Chubb Traded to Dolphins; Broncos Get Chase Edmonds, Draft Picks

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for San Francisco's 2023 first-round pick, Miami's 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds.
Cowboys Fans Lash Out on Twitter After Jerry Jones Fails to Trade for WR at Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a splash. The Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders last week to bolster their defensive line depth, but Tuesday's deadline was ultimately a disappointment. They failed to make upgrades in other areas, including at wide receiver.
Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?

If you're a big fan of upsets and surprises, Week 8 in the NFL was not your cup of tea. With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting the week out, seven of the league's division leaders played, and all seven won. The Baltimore Ravens started the week with a Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a beatdown of the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers. The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Arizona Cardinals. So on and so forth.
Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Rondale Moore And Other Top Free-Agent Pickups

The midpoint of the 2022 NFL season is approaching, meaning the fantasy football campaign is quickly barreling toward a close. With only a handful of games left before the playoffs begin, it is crucial for managers to keep their rosters in tip-top shape. Because injuries are taking their toll and...
Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
