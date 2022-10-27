ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year. The Broncos (3-5) also get running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-rounder from the Dolphins (5-3), who are getting a 2025 fifth-rounder from Denver. Chubb’s departure comes a year after the Broncos traded franchise sacks leader Von Miller, who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in February before signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. “This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team,” GM George Paton said in a statement. “We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster.

DENVER, CO ・ 33 MINUTES AGO