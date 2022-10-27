Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Still Important to Cowboys After Tony Pollard's Big Game
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat...
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Denver Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year. The Broncos (3-5) also get running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-rounder from the Dolphins (5-3), who are getting a 2025 fifth-rounder from Denver. Chubb’s departure comes a year after the Broncos traded franchise sacks leader Von Miller, who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in February before signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. “This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team,” GM George Paton said in a statement. “We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster.
Bleacher Report
Report: Bradley Chubb Traded to Dolphins; Broncos Get Chase Edmonds, Draft Picks
A busy NFL trade deadline day has its blockbuster. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for San Francisco's 2023 first-round pick, Miami's 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. It's a big addition...
Bleacher Report
Nyheim Hines Traded to Bills from Colts for Zack Moss, Conditional Draft Pick
Already boasting one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have added to their group of running backs by acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts before the trade deadline. Indianapolis will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return. ESPN's Adam Schefter...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Fans Lash Out on Twitter After Jerry Jones Fails to Trade for WR at Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a splash. The Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders last week to bolster their defensive line depth, but Tuesday's deadline was ultimately a disappointment. They failed to make upgrades in other areas, including at wide receiver.
Bleacher Report
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
Bleacher Report
George Pickens, Diontae Johnson's Updated Steelers Fantasy Value After Claypool Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers alleviated their long jam at wide receiver by trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears Tuesday for a 2023 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. Claypool's departure might be good news for fantasy managers with George Pickens or Diontae Johnson on their roster...
Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Earn Acclaim from NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win over Bears
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started his second game since returning from a thumb injury, and he enjoyed his best performance of the season as the Cowboys downed the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Prescott went 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and carried the...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool, Justin Fields' Updated Bears Fantasy Stock After Trade with Steelers
The Chicago Bears' passing game should regain some relevance in the fantasy football world after the team acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Tuesday's 2022 NFL trade deadline. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bears sent their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?
If you're a big fan of upsets and surprises, Week 8 in the NFL was not your cup of tea. With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting the week out, seven of the league's division leaders played, and all seven won. The Baltimore Ravens started the week with a Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a beatdown of the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers. The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Arizona Cardinals. So on and so forth.
Bleacher Report
Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension
The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Rondale Moore And Other Top Free-Agent Pickups
The midpoint of the 2022 NFL season is approaching, meaning the fantasy football campaign is quickly barreling toward a close. With only a handful of games left before the playoffs begin, it is crucial for managers to keep their rosters in tip-top shape. Because injuries are taking their toll and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cam Akers 'Hoping for a Fair Resolution' with Rams After Not Being Traded
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is hoping for a "fair resolution" to his time with the team after he was not dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news, noting Akers doesn't feel it's in his "best interest" to play for the team again this season:
Bleacher Report
Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win
The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers Are Just Getting Started Tormenting Opposing NFL Defenses
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has never been shy about making splash moves. Last year, Lynch mortgaged the franchise's future to trade up in the 2021 draft and select quarterback Trey Lance. Lynch struck again recently, sending a package of picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for...
Bleacher Report
Brandin Cooks Says Texans 'Crossed the Line' After Not Moving Him at Trade Deadline
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was apparently heading for the exit door prior to the NFL trade deadline. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Houston discussed possible deals involving Cooks but that "nothing came of it." It doesn't look like the 29-year-old is thrilled to be staying in Houston. This...
Comments / 0