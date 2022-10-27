ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Fact check: Video edited to insert audio of child swearing at Jill Biden during Diwali speech

By Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwuKD_0iozg5uu00

The claim: Video shows a child swearing at Jill Biden during Diwali speech

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the largest Diwali celebration ever held at the White House on Oct. 24, according to NBC News . The Bidens and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the event, which was attended by 200 guests.

Social media users are sharing a video they claim shows the first lady being interrupted by a child during her speech.

"The most rewarding gifts are those we give to others," the first lady says in the Oct. 24 Facebook video , before a child's voice can be heard yelling profanity at her.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The post was shared more than 40 times in three days. A similar version shared on Twitter garnered more than 18,000 likes in two days.

But the video is altered. The audio of the child yelling has been added to the video. Original footage shows Jill Biden speaking at the event without interruption.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment.

Video's audio has been manipulated

The White House shared the full version of Jill Biden's speech on YouTube and published the speech's transcript on its website. Her speech was not interrupted at any point.

The event was also filmed by outlets such as C-SPAN and Forbes .

Fact check: Video purporting to show child swearing at Jill Biden is manipulated

The original audio of the child yelling comes from a video captured in 2019 . The video, which was reported on by Metro News at the time, was filmed during a class graduation ceremony and shows a young boy yelling profanities at his teacher.

The same audio was edited into a video of Jill Biden reading to a class of children in December 2021. USA TODAY debunked claims that the edited video was authentic at the time.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED the claim that a video shows a child yelling profanity at Jill Biden during her speech at the White House's Diwali celebration. The audio of the child yelling has been added to the video. Original footage shows Jill Biden speaking at the event without interruption.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video edited to insert audio of child swearing at Jill Biden during Diwali speech

Comments / 29

Joe Biden is a pedo
4d ago

the media claiming everything is FAKE when it comes the the BIDENS .. then they slander TRUMP and anyone who supports him... FACTS

Reply(6)
53
Victor West
4d ago

Real or fake, it needed to be said. This woman ( if it’s that) and her Corrupt family needs to be removed from our White House, by impeachment or other means.

Reply(1)
35
SmartAndSuccessful
4d ago

More cover from the corrupt media for the corrupt Bidens. The important point is that there’s even a doubt about whether it is real. Any decent First Lady wouldn’t even have a question about it. But when you’re the vile frumpy breakfast taco pretending to be FLOTUS with her usurper dolt of a husband, there’s lots of doubt.

Reply
18
Related
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
RadarOnline

Joe Biden Stuns Teenage Girl By Giving Her Awkward Piece Of Dating Advice

President Joe Biden may have gotten a little too personal with a young woman — who appeared to be a teenager — while attending an event at Irvine Valley College on Friday, October 15. Following his speech, Biden was seen posing for photos with the girl along with several other people. In a short clip shared to Twitter by reporter Kalen D’Almeida, the 79-year-old puts his hand on her shoulder before giving her a piece of dating advice. "Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30," he could be heard...
IRVINE, CA
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

A Teleprompter Proved To Be Challenging For Joe Biden As He Blundered A Speech While Reading

It's been a challenging few months for President Joe Biden when it comes to viral gaffes. No one will soon forget how the commander in chief cringe-inducingly forgot that lawmaker Jackie Walorski died recently, as he inquired after her whereabouts at a conference. Then the 79-year-old misspoke about his beloved son Beau having died in Iraq. And now, on the same day that First Lady Jill Biden's appearance at the Eagles game is making headlines due to the tepid reception she received, her husband is once again in the news due to a public blunder.
The List

Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Is A Real Heartbreaker

As President Joe Biden's 80th birthday looms, it's been reported that White House insiders are hoping to underplay the occasion as it may draw attention to the string of cringe-inducing slips of the tongue the commander in chief has committed of late. The Delaware native is the oldest POTUS in history after all, but here's hoping critics will show him grace after Biden's most recent heartbreaker of a gaffe.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Watch: CREEPY Joe Biden strikes again​

Do we have the video of Joe Biden inappropriately, you know, touching a girl's shoulder. STU: You have to be much more specific. GLENN: I know. The latest one. Here it is. BIDEN: A very important thing I told my daughter and granddaughters no serious guys until you're 30. Okay. No what? No serious guys until you're 30.
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Business Insider

Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument

Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
FLORIDA STATE
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

662K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy