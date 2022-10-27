Fact check: Video edited to insert audio of child swearing at Jill Biden during Diwali speech

The claim: Video shows a child swearing at Jill Biden during Diwali speech

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the largest Diwali celebration ever held at the White House on Oct. 24, according to NBC News . The Bidens and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the event, which was attended by 200 guests.

Social media users are sharing a video they claim shows the first lady being interrupted by a child during her speech.

"The most rewarding gifts are those we give to others," the first lady says in the Oct. 24 Facebook video , before a child's voice can be heard yelling profanity at her.

The post was shared more than 40 times in three days. A similar version shared on Twitter garnered more than 18,000 likes in two days.

But the video is altered. The audio of the child yelling has been added to the video. Original footage shows Jill Biden speaking at the event without interruption.

Video's audio has been manipulated

The White House shared the full version of Jill Biden's speech on YouTube and published the speech's transcript on its website. Her speech was not interrupted at any point.

The event was also filmed by outlets such as C-SPAN and Forbes .

The original audio of the child yelling comes from a video captured in 2019 . The video, which was reported on by Metro News at the time, was filmed during a class graduation ceremony and shows a young boy yelling profanities at his teacher.

The same audio was edited into a video of Jill Biden reading to a class of children in December 2021. USA TODAY debunked claims that the edited video was authentic at the time.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED the claim that a video shows a child yelling profanity at Jill Biden during her speech at the White House's Diwali celebration. The audio of the child yelling has been added to the video. Original footage shows Jill Biden speaking at the event without interruption.

