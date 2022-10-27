Our readers—and 200,000 Amazon shoppers—are going crazy over this mini car vacuum

Meet Amazon's No. 1 best-selling vacuum that our readers keep buying. ThisWorx

—Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cars tend to get especially dirty during the fall and winter—leaf bits, ice melt and other junk seem to accumulate on our floors overnight and there's never a convenient way to keep up with cleaning. That is, unless you're a proud owner of the ThisWorx Handheld Portable Car Vacuum , like more than 230,000 Amazon shoppers and counting.

$15 at Amazon

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

This small-but-mighty 106-watt vacuum has earned the title of Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the vacuum category, beating the Dysons and the Roombas of the world in terms of popularity. For just $15, you get an entire cleaning kit to help keep your car pristine: a flathead suction attachment and extender, a brush nozzle, a carrying bag, a brush to clean the built-in HEPA filter and a spare filter to boot.

► Last-chance Way Day 2022 deals: Shop 60+ best Wayfair deals on Dyson, All-Clad and more today only

► Holiday shopping 2022 : The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list

The vacuum is lightweight (just 2.4 lbs) for easy maneuverability, and its 16-foot cord plugs right into your car's 12v aux outlet or cigarette port, allowing you to get at all those hard-to-reach crevices, back seat and trunk. In testing, we deemed it one of the best portable car vacuums you can buy thanks to how easy it was to operate. Plus, it even has both wet/dry vacuum capabilities for those annoying fountain soda or coffee thermos spills.

Car owners, the ThisWorx car vacuum is an affordable must-have for quick clean-up jobs—just ask our readers, who have bought more than 500 of them in the past year alone!

$15 at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Our readers—and 200,000 Amazon shoppers—are going crazy over this mini car vacuum