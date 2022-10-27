Read full article on original website
Dave Schleiger
5d ago
what needs to be done is about 10 more of these units need to be stationed around the city.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KATU.com
Oct. 25 gunshot homicide victim identified, investigation ongoing
PORTLAND, Ore. — The victim in an October 25 homicide on North Peninsular Avenue has been identified as Eric Sean Medrano, 53. Portland Police Bureau officers had responded to a call at 9:02 p.m. at the 9300 block of the avenue, where they found Medrano suffering from a gunshot wound.
Portland attorney faces bar discipline over marijuana firm that made him wealthy
Following a three-year investigation, the Oregon State Bar plans disciplinary proceedings against Portland attorney Nick Slinde over his role in a real estate scam and marijuana deal that cost retirees more than $1 million in savings but netted him a windfall worth tens of millions of dollars. It’s the latest...
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
Yahoo!
This small-town Oregon bricklayer had a side hustle: Gun supplier for Mexican drug cartel
PORTLAND, Ore. ― A master bricklayer who helped build Portland area homes also secretly ran a gun trafficking cell that armed a ruthless Mexican cartel with military-grade weapons. David Acosta Rosales, a Mexican native who secured green-card status 25 years ago, built a life in the quaint middle-class suburb...
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
KATU.com
Candidates for Clark County's sheriff talk law enforcement in the community
Crime, homelessness, and law enforcement staffing levels are top-of-mind issues in Clark County. In less than two weeks, voters will decide who will be the county's next sheriff. The race is between John Horch and Rey Reynolds. A third candidate, David Shook, was knocked out in the primary back in...
KATU.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage of attack inside hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released the body cam footage of an incident that took place inside the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Westside Hospital located in Hillsboro. On Monday, October 24, shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Zane Hafeman was with 27-year-old Joshua Wesley,...
KATU.com
Westview gets hoax 911 call, Tigard High receives threat; police say nothing credible
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A hoax 911 call reporting someone had a weapon at Beaverton’s Westview High School prompted a law enforcement response on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The prank “swatting” call put Westview High School into lockdown on Monday, but the procedure has since...
KATU.com
Vancouver man recounts being attacked by machete-wielding man at Halloween party
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A machete attack on Halloween weekend put one Vancouver man in the hospital. "I’m bleeding. All I can think of is, I'm bleeding to death. I was bleeding out. I was gushing blood," said Andrew Parks, who got stabbed with a machete. Deputies said it...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
KATU.com
Man arrested in Vancouver attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.
Fire collapses NE Portland home, spreads to neighboring houses
A home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.
thereflector.com
Two arrested in investigation involving stolen vehicle and firearms
Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with stolen vehicles in Minnehaha and recovered stolen firearms in the process. On Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Northeast 54th Street to reports of a vehicle that did not have license plates, a release from the sheriff’s office stated. The area was familiar to deputies because previously stolen vehicles were spotted at the location.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
KATU.com
Bar owner arrested after threatening cannabis dispensary workers, kicking deputy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the owner of the Three Monkeys Bar after he threatened the employees of a cannabis dispensary Saturday night. Deputies arrived at Hazel Dell dispensary The Herbery at about 10:40 p.m. Employees had called to report that an unwelcome...
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
