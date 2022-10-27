ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Kia America statement on fatal crash possibly linked to TikTok 'Kia challenge'

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VW5tj_0iozfEoP00

Kia America has released a statement on the fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo that involved a stolen Kia Sportage. Police believe the theft may have been motivated by a 'Kia challenge' on the TikTok social media platform .

The one-vehicle crash occurred on Monday on Route 33 west near Route 198. A total of six people were inside the vehicle. Four were killed, another was injured and the driver is facing charges and is due in court Friday. Police said it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash.

Below is the statement released by Kia America:

"Kia America joins the Buffalo community in mourning the tragic crash involving six local teenagers early Monday morning, apparently the result of a theft of a Kia Sportage Sunday evening.

Kia is aware of the recent trend amongst our youth - encouraged by social media - that target certain Kia cars with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless and dangerous manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates the property rights of the vehicle owner. The Buffalo PD has not yet released all pertinent details from its investigation that will allow us to connect this particular instance with this larger societal trend.

While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia America has pledged to work closely with local law enforcement in their fight by providing, at no cost, steering wheel locks as an optional safeguard to concerned owners of steel key-operated Kia vehicles. All Kia vehicles, including those with “turn-to-start” ignition systems fully meet or exceed all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety

Standards, and all 2022 Kia vehicles are equipped with smart key technology. Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance center directly at 1-800-333-4542."
- Kia America

Related
2 On Your Side

WNY Kia owners frustrated with car company

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We heard from several people who say they tried to get a free steering wheel lock from Kia and came up empty. "It's crazy. It's stupid," said Jenn I. Jenn owns a Kia with an ignition key, and after several failed attempts to talk with someone at Kia about getting a free steering wheel lock, she got a call back Friday.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged

Buffalo, NY – Four teenagers were killed, and one was seriously injured in a stolen Kia in Buffalo driven by a 16-year-old male. Authorities suspect the incident may be related to a trend on Tik-Tok called the Kia challenge. In that challenge, teens are encouraged to break into Kia vehicles and hotwire them using a USB cable and a screwdriver. According to the Buffalo police, the 16-year-old was driving the car, which was reported stolen earlier. He was driving inbound Kensington Expressway when the crash occurred near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from The post 4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 23 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]

ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: $150.00. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES. GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000. Bail Amount: None Listed. 10. Emerson, William Joseph. Booking Date: 10/29/2022. CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST. Bail Amount: $1,000.00. 11. Spencer, David Eugene.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
