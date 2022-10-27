Kia America statement on fatal crash possibly linked to TikTok 'Kia challenge'

Kia America has released a statement on the fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo that involved a stolen Kia Sportage. Police believe the theft may have been motivated by a 'Kia challenge' on the TikTok social media platform .

The one-vehicle crash occurred on Monday on Route 33 west near Route 198. A total of six people were inside the vehicle. Four were killed, another was injured and the driver is facing charges and is due in court Friday. Police said it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash.

Below is the statement released by Kia America:

"Kia America joins the Buffalo community in mourning the tragic crash involving six local teenagers early Monday morning, apparently the result of a theft of a Kia Sportage Sunday evening.



Kia is aware of the recent trend amongst our youth - encouraged by social media - that target certain Kia cars with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless and dangerous manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates the property rights of the vehicle owner. The Buffalo PD has not yet released all pertinent details from its investigation that will allow us to connect this particular instance with this larger societal trend.



While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia America has pledged to work closely with local law enforcement in their fight by providing, at no cost, steering wheel locks as an optional safeguard to concerned owners of steel key-operated Kia vehicles. All Kia vehicles, including those with “turn-to-start” ignition systems fully meet or exceed all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety



Standards, and all 2022 Kia vehicles are equipped with smart key technology. Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance center directly at 1-800-333-4542."

- Kia America