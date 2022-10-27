Read full article on original website
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What’s next?
Do any restrictions remain in place? Can I still get tests and vaccines? How do I protect myself from the virus?
Weekend storm will bring wind, rain and rising water to Whatcom. What about Halloween?
Nooksack will rise, but no flooding is imminent.
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho
With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
pullmanradio.com
Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday
Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
lynnwoodtimes.com
First snow of the year on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow on the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes. Additionally, SR 123 Cayuse Pass at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 410 Chinook Pass was closed at milepost 57 (Crystal Mountain Blvd) and westbound at milepost 74.5 (Morse Creek) due to a number of spinouts and conditions Tuesday night.
kpug1170.com
Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
5 more Tri-Cities COVID deaths. Hospitals admitting more children for RSV
Winter COVID, flu and RSV cases worry WA health officials
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
Rep. Marilyn Strickland faces Seattle police officer in race for 10th Legislative District
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Keith Swank joined the U.S. Army out of high school and then joined the Seattle Police Department. After a 32-year law enforcement career, Swank wants to take his public service to Washington, D.C. Swank, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Rep. Marilyn Strickland, a Democrat for the...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Help KING 5 raise 21 million meals for Home Team Harvest
SEATTLE — KING 5 needs your help to raise 21 million meals for Home Team Harvest, Washington state’s largest annual food drive. All funds and donations will go to Northwest Harvest, the state’s largest hunger relief agency. The nonprofit distributes food to every county in Washington, working with a statewide network of 400 food banks, meal programs, and schools.
As storms line up for Whatcom County, forecasters wary of an atmospheric river
Series of storms expected to boost October rainfall totals.
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
As rain increases, Seattle crews prepare for urban flooding
SEATTLE — With an increase of wet weather expected to stick around in Seattle, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) workers are gearing up to respond to heavy rain in the coming months. Storm season is coming, and preparations are key to keeping people and property safe. SPU has a handful...
KING 5
