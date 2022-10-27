ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
MASON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween

SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week

SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho

With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
SNOHOMISH, WA
pullmanradio.com

Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday

Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

First snow of the year on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes

On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow on the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes. Additionally, SR 123 Cayuse Pass at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 410 Chinook Pass was closed at milepost 57 (Crystal Mountain Blvd) and westbound at milepost 74.5 (Morse Creek) due to a number of spinouts and conditions Tuesday night.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
kpug1170.com

Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA

Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
WOODINVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Help KING 5 raise 21 million meals for Home Team Harvest

SEATTLE — KING 5 needs your help to raise 21 million meals for Home Team Harvest, Washington state’s largest annual food drive. All funds and donations will go to Northwest Harvest, the state’s largest hunger relief agency. The nonprofit distributes food to every county in Washington, working with a statewide network of 400 food banks, meal programs, and schools.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

As rain increases, Seattle crews prepare for urban flooding

SEATTLE — With an increase of wet weather expected to stick around in Seattle, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) workers are gearing up to respond to heavy rain in the coming months. Storm season is coming, and preparations are key to keeping people and property safe. SPU has a handful...
SEATTLE, WA
