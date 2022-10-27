Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
INSIDER SAYS 'EVERYBODY IS FRUSTRATED' IN SEATTLE W/ REGARDS TO SHANE WRIGHT BEING SCRATCHED
Shane Wright has had a rough start to his NHL career, going all the way back to the draft where he fell to fourth overall after spending more than two years atop the draft rankings. All in all, I have a hunch it'll work out for all parties involved, but that doesn't mean the situation is immune to growing pains.
TAGE THOMPSON IS LIVING UP TO HIS NEW DEAL AND THE SABRES MIGHT JUST BE A PLAYOFF TEAM
Tage Thompson signed a monster contract extension earlier this year, leading many to suspect it was too much too soon. The Sabres signed their premiere pivot to a seven-year, $50 million contract after just one productive season; Thompson nearly doubled his career production in one season. When Thompson was slow...
MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER
Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
SPORTICO RELEASES ANNUAL NHL FRANCHISE VALUATIONS
Top-10 1. Toronto Maple Leafs - $2.12 billion. 2. New York Rangers - $2.01 billion. 3. Montreal Canadiens - $1.7 billion. 4. Chicago Blackhawks - 1.44 billion. 5. Boston Bruins - $1.41 billion. 6. Los Angeles Kings - $1.39 billion. 7. Philadelphia Flyers - $1.35 billion. 8. Edmonton Oilers -...
SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)
If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
NIC DESLAURIERS IS PUMPED AFTER GETTING HIS FIRST WITH THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Nic Deslauriers seems to be a fan favourite wherever he goes, but it's not for putting pucks in the net. Usually known for his fists, Deslauriers found himself all alone in front of the net Saturday night, and used his hands to get his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $7 million in total during the offseason. Credit Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak for some beautiful passing on this goal as well. The goal comes against Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS ANNOUNCE KEY FORWARD UNDERGOES SURGERY, NO TIMETABLE FOR RETURN
The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Ondrej Palat underwent surgery to repair a groin issue and a timeline for his return is undetermined. Palat has 3 goals in 6 games for New Jersey, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt. The 2x Stanley Cup champion has already stood out as a leader for this Devils group; the NHL's third-youngest team (CBJ and BUF). Before ever playing a game for NJ, he earned the rank of alternate captain, joining Jack Hughes and captain Nico Hischier as the Devils' formal leadership group.
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
CALGARY REPORTEDLY SEEKING EXTENSION FOR VETERAN FORWARD
According to Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period, the Calgary Flames are exploring a contract extension for Milan Lucic. The veteran is in his fourth season with the Flames. If you recall, Lucic was signed to a massive seven-year, $42 million contract by none other than former Oilers/Bruins GM, Peter Chiarelli. He is entering the last year of that deal, and the Flames clearly do not wish to see him go just yet.
RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
DALLAS SIGNS G MATT MURRAY TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL IN WAKE OF OETTINGER NEWS
The Dallas Stars have signed minor league goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. No, not the Matt Murray currently on the shelf of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachussetts - Amherst. In five seasons with UMass - Amherst, Murray went 83-43-4; posting a 2.21 GAA and .916 SV%.
CAPITALS' CONNOR BROWN TO MISS THE REMAINDER OF THE SEASON WITH LOWER-BODY INJURY
The Washington Capitals announced some tough news on Tuesday afternoon as forward Connor Brown is set to miss the next six-to-eight months due to recovery from a torn ACL. He suffered the injury during a game against the Vancouver Canucks on October 17th and has been out of the lineup ever since. The Capitals added that Brown underwent a procedure to reconstruct his ACL.
DALLAS' GM OFFERS REPORT ON JAKE OETTINGER & THE CAP PROBLEM HIS ABSENCE CREATES
The Dallas Stars lost goaltender Jake Oettinger mid-way through their game against the New York Rangers to a lower-body injury. That loss clearly cost them that game, and it has also presented the Stars with two distinct problems. GM Jim Nill spoke about those problems today, and the general reaction...
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY
The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
CORY CONACHER RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA ON A PTO
After spending the last two seasons in Switzerland's National League, Cory Conacher is returning to North America. Conacher has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bellville Senators of the AHL. The 32-year-old has played 193 games in the NHL, recording 75 (28G, 47A) points. He's had a much better...
SOO GREYHOUND DEFENSEMAN RUSHED OFF AFTER HARD CHECK INDUCES A SEIZURE
Just a heads up to anyone who might be squeamish or easily startled; I am neither, and this was a difficult watch. First and foremost, I sincerely hope this kid is alright; what a scary scene. Ottawa Senators prospect and Ottawa 67s forward Tyler Boucher delivered a pretty routine check...
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD DAVID DESHARNAIS REPORTEDLY SET TO RETIRE AT THE END OF THE SEASON
It appears that the career of former Montreal Canadiens forward David Desharnais is coming to a close at the end of the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Freiburger Nachrichten, a Swiss-based media outlet, HC Fribourg-Gotteron Head Coach Christian Dube said that Desharnais is likely headed towards retirement at the conclusion of the current season.
OTTAWA SENATORS REPORTEDLY SET TO BE PUT UP FOR SALE
The Ottawa Senators are reportedly going to be put up for sale, according to Sportico. In their annual NHL franchise value article on Tuesday, Sportico reported that the Senators board of directors have already interviewed sell-side bankers and that there is a lot of interest in the team. Those sell-side...
NHL NAMES 'THREE STARS OF THE WEEK' FOR OCTOBER 24TH TO 30TH
Every Monday, the NHL recognizes three players who were among the best of the best during the previous week. Today, the National Hockey League announced the 'Three Stars of the Week' for October 24th to October 30th. The third star of the week was Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury...
KUCHEROV FINISHES BEAUTIFUL PLAY LATE IN THIRD PERIOD AGAINST SHARKS (VIDEO)
Just when it looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks were headed to overtime, Nikita Kucherov played the role of 'hero', as he scored the game-winner with a minute remaining in the third period following a beautiful play from Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel. Point started the...
