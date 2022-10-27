November 2 will be a big day for grocery shoppers with the grand opening of H-E-B Plano. But H-E-B is not the only grocery chain with big plans tomorrow. Kroger in Plano and Allen will be hosting a grand reopening of the store on November 2 as well. The stores have recently gone through major remodeling and renovations including upgraded cold-food casings and new flooring. The Kroger stores are located at 1212 East Bethany Drive in Allen and 3305 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, three miles away from the new H-E-B.

PLANO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO