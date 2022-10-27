ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

November Calendar For Collin County & Beyond

November is always such a busy month. It’s nice to have a little break planned to decompress from all the holiday fuss. Take a look at our November guide and stay tuned for our Thanksgiving roadmap to get the whole month planned ahead. Dallas Card Show. When: November 3...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Magnolia Realty To Open New Offices In North Texas

Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Locations in Grapevine and Granbury will be available for all home buying and selling needs. The Gaines power couple is best known for the five-season HGTV renovation show “Fixer Upper” which has...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Local Profile

Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County

Halloween is here! Time to get ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so you can focus on scary costumes, decorations and the real star of every Halloween: candy.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Kroger To Host Grand Reopening The Same Day As H-E-B Plano Opens

November 2 will be a big day for grocery shoppers with the grand opening of H-E-B Plano. But H-E-B is not the only grocery chain with big plans tomorrow. Kroger in Plano and Allen will be hosting a grand reopening of the store on November 2 as well. The stores have recently gone through major remodeling and renovations including upgraded cold-food casings and new flooring. The Kroger stores are located at 1212 East Bethany Drive in Allen and 3305 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, three miles away from the new H-E-B.
PLANO, TX
tulsapeople.com

Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

PHOTOS: Life in Grapevine, Texas, during 1920s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archive

Newcomers may only know the North Texas city of Grapevine for its wineries, quaint downtown, annual festivals and sprawling Grapevine Mills Mall. But there’s a lot more history to Grapevine, the oldest settlement (1844) in Tarrant County, named for the wild grapes in the area. For most of its 178 years, Grapevine was a bucolic farming town with vast cotton fields and thousands of acres of cantaloupe vines (and for a brief time, a huge Cantaloupe Festival complete with a queen). Post-war construction of the dam made Grapevine a family recreation destination.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Local Profile

Report: 1 In 3 Texans Will Experience Domestic Violence

A report from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that domestic violence and family violence continued to increase since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, there have been 985 family violence-related deaths in Texas. In the four previous years from 2016-2019, there were less than 951. But despite North Texas’ best efforts, family violence is increasing. According to the Texas Advocacy Project, one in three Texans will experience domestic violence of some sort in their lifetime.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Right Now, Voter Turnout In Texas Is Lower Than Previous Years

Early voting for the midterm elections began October 24, and polling stations are set up all around North Texas. But so far, voter turnout is lower than many expected. As of October 28, 2.2 million people across Texas have cast their vote and around half a million voters are DFW residents. WFAA reported that Dallas County received 162,577 votes, Tarrant County received 157,461, Collin County received 102,038 and Denton County received 89,866 early votes. But at this point, those numbers are down compared to previous elections.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland

The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
GARLAND, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

