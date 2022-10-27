Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery completes musky stocking for 2022
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery recently completed Muskellunge stocking for 2022. The Muskellunge were acquired in a trade for surplus Northern Pike with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, according to NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife. Hatchery staff float...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Street Road reopens in Bensalem following hazardous materials incident
A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County that was closed due to a hazardous materials incident has since reopened.
The price of homes sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/7/22-10/21/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
Lehigh Valley congresswoman has helped keep region a manufacturing hub | Letter
As a subscriber to emails from Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, and an avid Twitter user, I recently read about how the Lehigh Valley continues to be a center for manufacturing and production. This is always good news. One of the things that struck me when I moved to the...
Effort to bring public biking parks to Easton gains traction. Study will look at 2 sites.
There could be more opportunities for biking in Easton in the future. Easton City Council on Wednesday authorized a study into creating bicycle parks in the city. Valley Mountain Bikers President Louis Mazzante said the group is going to explore the possible options available in Easton for bicycle recreation. The...
Lehigh Valley weather: Chance of showery trick in traditional towns
Traditional trick-or-treat night — returning it to Oct. 31 in Easton was actually an issue in an early run by Sal Panto Jr. for mayor in the 1980s — is at risk for showers in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, but the risk isn’t great, forecasts show.
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
sauconsource.com
Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township
Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
So close! Powerball ticket sold in the Lehigh Valley was 1 number short of the jackpot
A Lehigh Valley store sold a Powerball ticket that was one number away from winning the billion-dollar jackpot. Jerry’s Deli, at 2158 West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem, sold the ticket for Monday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59,...
Eastern Pa. fire investigation: ‘It appears like there was an explosion, but I can’t say for certain’
There are many things Easton fire Chief Henry Hennings can’t say about the fire early Saturday morning that destroyed a house on the South Side. Due to the state of the structure in the 100 block of Ann Street, fire department investigators haven’t been able to get inside, Hennings said.
WNEP-TV 16
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year
A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
Monroe County man identified as victim in Sunday night Lower Saucon Township crash
The victim of a fatal DUI crash has been identified, according to the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, was riding a motorcycle when the driver of a Buick SUV struck him at 9:51 p.m. on Sunday, the office said. Bernard died from blunt force trauma, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square. Bernard lived in Tobyhanna in Monroe County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
Monroe County DA finds no criminal negligence in UGI gas main rupture that killed a woman in 2020
After nearly two years, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has determined that there was no criminal negligence involved in a natural gas main burst that killed 33-year-old Ana Abreu. On Christmas Day in 2020, Abreu and three others — Abreu’s husband, their two-month-old child and an extended family...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
