Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown

After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery completes musky stocking for 2022

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery recently completed Muskellunge stocking for 2022. The Muskellunge were acquired in a trade for surplus Northern Pike with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, according to NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife. Hatchery staff float...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township

Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year

A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Monroe County man identified as victim in Sunday night Lower Saucon Township crash

The victim of a fatal DUI crash has been identified, according to the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, was riding a motorcycle when the driver of a Buick SUV struck him at 9:51 p.m. on Sunday, the office said. Bernard died from blunt force trauma, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square. Bernard lived in Tobyhanna in Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

