golobos.com
Lobos Begin Four-Match Road Stretch at Air Force Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The regular season is winding down with six matches left, and the Lobo volleyball team on the road for four of them, starting with a match with Air Force on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MT. The match can be viewed on the Mountain West Network with...
golobos.com
Women’s Golf Opens Play at Hurricane Invitational
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The New Mexico women’s golf team opened play Monday at the Hurricane Invitational with the first two rounds of play at the Biltmore Golf Course. The Lobos shot 7-over during the first 36 holes to sit in 10th place after the opening day of their final event of the fall season.
golobos.com
Lobos Cap Fall Season with 7th Place Finish in Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The New Mexico women’s golf team concluded play Tuesday at the Hurricane Invitational with the final round of play at the Biltmore Golf Course. The Lobos shot 2-under during the third round to climb up the leaderboard to seventh place at 5-over in their final event of the fall season.
KRQE News 13
Sports Desk: Sebastian Forsling can’t wait to play with his UNM Lobo teammates again
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A minor ankle sprain forced Sebastian Forsling to sit when the UNM Lobos hosted CSU Pueblo in an exhibition game this past Saturday. He participated in his own way. The seven-foot sophomore center was very vocal when encouraging his teammates. Forsling can’t wait to join...
golobos.com
6 Lobos earn MW all-conference honors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for standout performances during the 2022 fall season, six players from the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team were named to the Mountain West All-Conference team announced by the conference office on Sunday. Jadyn Edwards, Leilani Baker, and Karlee Maes were each...
golobos.com
Lobos Fall to SJSU in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos fought a good fight, but in the end, San José State took the final two sets to defeat the Lobos 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23 in front of 1,039 fans at Johnson Center. The loss dropped UNM to 14-8 overall and 5-7 in the Mountain West. UNM stayed a game out of fifth place as Wyoming fell to San Diego State in Laramie for the first time in 10 years.
golobos.com
Lobos Down CSU Pueblo 85-53 in Preseason Exhibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team posted an 85-53 victory over Colorado State Pueblo in a preseason exhibition Saturday night at The Pit. The Lobos pulled away in the first half to post the 32-point victory in their final preseason contest. Four Lobos scored in...
golobos.com
Lobos Win Five More in Denver
DENVER, Colo. — The New Mexico Lobos men’s tennis team kept up their winning ways as the Lobos took two of three doubles matches and split six singles matches to go 5-4 on Day 2 of the Denver Hidden Duals. The tournament concludes on Sunday morning. In doubles,...
State football playoff brackets
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico Football State Tournament brackets for all classifications are listed below. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage of the tournament. 6A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A 5A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A 4A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A 3A 2022 […]
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
KOAT 7
'Burque Unite' shows creative path through city woes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For 10 years, Gerald Lovato used mixed martial arts fighting as a way to cope with traumatic experiences earlier in his life. He had a successful professional career, competing nationally and internationally. Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico, Lovato...
KOAT 7
Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races
Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
1037theriver.com
The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway
A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
corralescomment.com
Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed
Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
