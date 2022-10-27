Read full article on original website
Schenectady man charged after crash in Albany
A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges after a crash on Ten Broeck Street late Sunday night, according to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
Two arrested for alleged involvement in AT&T store larceny
Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St.
Malta traffic stop results in drug possession arrests
Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta.
Coxsackie man charged in fatal Route 9W car crash
A Coxsackie man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Route 9W in Athens. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said John Peterson, 35, was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court on October 25.
Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges
An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
WRGB
Driver in two car crash arraigned on charges in death of Cairo woman
GREENE COUNTY , NY (WRGB) — A Coxsackie man is facing a list of charges in the death of a Cairo woman following a two car crash. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
Hannaford program to benefit Saratoga County seniors
The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November.
Driver Charged In Suspected DWI Crash That Killed Mother Of 5 From Cairo
The man suspected of causing a head-on crash that killed a mother of five from the region is facing criminal charges. Greene County resident John Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the death of 41-year-old Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, the sheriff’s office said.
The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar
The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
Troy PD investigating after 2 shot
Troy police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night.
Girl recovering in hospital after being hit by car in Schenectady
A young girl was hit by a car in the city of Schenectady on Monday night, police said.
