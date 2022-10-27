U.S. manufacturing neared stagnation in October as orders contracted for the fourth time in five months, while an index of prices paid fell to a more than two-year low. The Institute for Supply Management's gauge of factory activity retreated 0.7 point to 50.2, the lowest since May 2020, according to data released Tuesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a drop to 50, the reading that separates expansion and contraction.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO