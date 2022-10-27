Read full article on original website
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
Uber Stock Pops 15% on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Treasury Department Sold a Record Nearly $1 Billion of Series I Bonds on Friday, the Deadline to Lock in Higher Rate
The U.S. Department of the Treasury sold $979 million of Series I bonds Friday, a record number, as investors rushed to beat a key deadline. Friday was the deadline to lock in a record-high 9.62% interest rate for six months. The I bond rate reset Tuesday, falling to 6.89%, still the third-highest rate ever.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
As Supplemental Security Income Turns 50, Some Are Calling for the Program's Outdated Rules to Change
Supplemental Security Income was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. Today, a lack of updates to the program leave many elderly, blind and disabled beneficiaries struggling with low incomes and little flexibility. Now, a congressional proposal seeks to update one of the program's key restrictions. A key...
Biden Warns Big Oil Over 'Outrageous' Profits: 'If They Don't Pass It, They're Going To Pay...'
President Joe Biden on Monday lambasted energy companies, saying that they had a responsibility to act beyond the interests of their executives and shareholders with the "historic" profits made from the recent surge in oil prices. What Happened: Biden said oil companies have a responsibility to act in the interest...
European Stocks Climb as Global Markets Focus on the Fed; Ocado Shares Up 32%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday with global investors focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3% during afternoon deals, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market
Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. October was a volatile but ultimately successful time for stocks. The Dow rose nearly 14%, the composite's best month since January 1976, when Gerald Ford was president and months before the original "Rocky" hit movie theaters. The Nasdaq even shrugged off some bleak earnings from Big Tech to finish in the green. But time marches on, and there are still more earnings ahead this season. This week, though, is mostly about the Federal Reserve. The central bank's top policymakers will likely raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in their battle against high inflation. That's baked in, though. It's the forward-looking stuff in the Fed's announcement Wednesday that will likely move markets – and investors are eager for any sign that Jerome Powell and crew are thinking about easing off their plans. Read live market updates here.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations
Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
Oil CEOs Warn This Winter's Energy Crisis Will Be Nothing Compared to the Next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Black Sea Deal Suspension Will Drive Up Grain and Meat Prices in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific could soon face higher prices and lower availability of meat after Russia suspended a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe grain shipments out of the Black Sea. For many Asian countries, grains such as wheat, corn, and soybeans are needed for animal feed to produce beef, pork, poultry as...
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices
State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
