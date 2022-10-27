ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NBC Chicago

Uber Stock Pops 15% on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance

Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
European Stocks Climb as Global Markets Focus on the Fed; Ocado Shares Up 32%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Tuesday with global investors focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3% during afternoon deals, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market

Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. October was a volatile but ultimately successful time for stocks. The Dow rose nearly 14%, the composite's best month since January 1976, when Gerald Ford was president and months before the original "Rocky" hit movie theaters. The Nasdaq even shrugged off some bleak earnings from Big Tech to finish in the green. But time marches on, and there are still more earnings ahead this season. This week, though, is mostly about the Federal Reserve. The central bank's top policymakers will likely raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in their battle against high inflation. That's baked in, though. It's the forward-looking stuff in the Fed's announcement Wednesday that will likely move markets – and investors are eager for any sign that Jerome Powell and crew are thinking about easing off their plans. Read live market updates here.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations

Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices

State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
